Mets heading to World Series
New York Mets players celebrate on the field after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game four of the NLCS at Wrigley Field. The Mets won 8 to 3 and will head to the World Series. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after defeating the Chicago Cubs. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets celebrate the 8-3 victory against the Cubs. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy celebrates with champagne in the clubhouse after defeating the Cubs. David J. Phllip/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom celebrates. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
The Cubs bench reacts following the 8-3 loss. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Mets players including Daniel Murphy and Jeurys Familia (27) celebrate. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard celebrates with champagne. David J. Phllip/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts with catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Mets starting pitcher Bartolo Colon and relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrate. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Mets players celebrate. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy celebrates with third baseman David Wright after hitting a two-run home run. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson has champagne poured on his head. David J. Phllip/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets players celebrate on the field after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game four of the NLCS at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
