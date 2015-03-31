Mexican farmerworkers strike
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, Mexico, March 29, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working...more
Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. ...more
Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Padre Quino neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015....more
A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March...more
A farmworker kneels next to a fire on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015....more
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "With San Quintin ". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The words on the window reads, " Just increase our salaries". REUTERS/Edgard...more
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015....more
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers speak on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard...more
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The banner reads, "We want justice". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard...more
A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatives and the government at Graciano neighborhood, in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015....more
