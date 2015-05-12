Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 11, 2015 | 10:16pm EDT

Mexican farmworkers strike

Protesters are seen through the broken windshield of a vandalized police vehicle after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, Mexico May 9, 2015. This spring, workers who pick strawberries and other fruit in San Quintin have protested for better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of the Baja California peninsula. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Protesters stand around a burnt police vehicle after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. Some farmworkers were injured in the clashes, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A protester is seen wounded in his back after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of Baja California, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S., local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Masked protesters hold a metal bar in their hands after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. The Ministry of Labour said in a statement last month that 28,000 workers, most of them indigenous from the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas and Chihuahua, are affected by the slave-like conditions of some companies. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Protesters stand around a vandalized police vehicle after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin, Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "No more children in the fields". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of labor negotiations at Padre Quino neighborhood in San Quintin, Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. The sign reads, "The laborers are here and we do not leave until our demands are answered." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "With San Quintin". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las Casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The words on the window reads, "Just increase our salaries". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A family of farmworkers eats on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. The banner reads, "We want justice". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatives and the government at Graciano neighborhood, in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las Casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
