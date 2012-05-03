Mexican Lolita
Alin Nava poses in front of a mirror in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava poses in front of a mirror in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava stands in a checkout line at a supermarket in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava stands in a checkout line at a supermarket in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava (2nd L) walks to the supermarket in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava (2nd L) walks to the supermarket in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club share a moment together in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. Nava is the co-founder of the club in Monterrey. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club share a moment together in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. Nava is the co-founder of the club in Monterrey. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Passers-by look at a member of the "Lolitas Paradise" club in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Passers-by look at a member of the "Lolitas Paradise" club in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club walk together in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club walk together in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava applies make-up in front of a mirror in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava applies make-up in front of a mirror in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club fold a cloth after a picnic in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club fold a cloth after a picnic in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava walks to the supermarket in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava walks to the supermarket in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club talk in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club talk in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
A member of the "Lolitas Paradise" club adjusts her headband in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
A member of the "Lolitas Paradise" club adjusts her headband in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava tries a headband with her pet piglet Charlotte in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava tries a headband with her pet piglet Charlotte in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club share a moment together in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Members of the "Lolitas Paradise" club share a moment together in a park in Monterrey, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava poses in front of a mirror in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava poses in front of a mirror in her bedroom in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava poses for a photograph at her home in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Alin Nava poses for a photograph at her home in Monterrey, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Next Slideshows
One man island
For almost 20 years, one man has lived alone on an island off Ireland.
World Trade Center rises again
The spire on New York's One World Trade Center has been added, completing the building to its full height of 1,776 feet.
Occupy resurgent
Occupy Wall Street protesters stage anti-corporate protests in a May Day effort to revive the movement.
Killing Bin Laden
The operation that killed the al Qaeda leader.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.