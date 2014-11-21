Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 21, 2014 | 8:40am EST

Mexican massacre protests

A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards riot police during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards riot police during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards riot police during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
1 / 20
A demonstrator burns a photograph of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey, Mexico, November 20, 2014.

A demonstrator burns a photograph of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey, Mexico, November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A demonstrator burns a photograph of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey, Mexico, November 20, 2014.
Close
2 / 20
Demonstrators dismantle fences in front of the ceremonial palace of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Demonstrators dismantle fences in front of the ceremonial palace of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Demonstrators dismantle fences in front of the ceremonial palace of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
3 / 20
Demonstrators plead with riot police during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Demonstrators plead with riot police during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Demonstrators plead with riot police during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
4 / 20
A demonstrator dressed as a revolutionary carries signs on his hat during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

A demonstrator dressed as a revolutionary carries signs on his hat during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A demonstrator dressed as a revolutionary carries signs on his hat during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
5 / 20
Demonstrators walk past hand imprints during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Ciudad Juarez November 20, 2014.

Demonstrators walk past hand imprints during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Ciudad Juarez November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Demonstrators walk past hand imprints during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Ciudad Juarez November 20, 2014.
Close
6 / 20
Demonstrators walk around a drawing of an outlined body at Zocalo Square, during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Demonstrators walk around a drawing of an outlined body at Zocalo Square, during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Demonstrators walk around a drawing of an outlined body at Zocalo Square, during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
7 / 20
Demonstrators look at a burning effigy of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Demonstrators look at a burning effigy of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Demonstrators look at a burning effigy of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
8 / 20
Riot police walk on Zocalo Square after a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Riot police walk on Zocalo Square after a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Riot police walk on Zocalo Square after a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
9 / 20
Demonstrators stencil a graffiti during a demonstration for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, November 20, 2014.

Demonstrators stencil a graffiti during a demonstration for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Demonstrators stencil a graffiti during a demonstration for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, November 20, 2014.
Close
10 / 20
Demonstrators walk with an effigy of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Demonstrators walk with an effigy of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Demonstrators walk with an effigy of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
11 / 20
A demonstrator wears a Guy Fawkes mask while holding a sign reading "Pena (Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto) Out" during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.

A demonstrator wears a Guy Fawkes mask while holding a sign reading "Pena (Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto) Out" during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A demonstrator wears a Guy Fawkes mask while holding a sign reading "Pena (Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto) Out" during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.
Close
12 / 20
Demonstrators yell slogans while carrying torches during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.

Demonstrators yell slogans while carrying torches during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Demonstrators yell slogans while carrying torches during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.
Close
13 / 20
A woman cries during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.

A woman cries during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A woman cries during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.
Close
14 / 20
Demonstrators hold sketches and a photograph of missing Ayotzinapa students during a protest in San Salvador November 20, 2014.

Demonstrators hold sketches and a photograph of missing Ayotzinapa students during a protest in San Salvador November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Demonstrators hold sketches and a photograph of missing Ayotzinapa students during a protest in San Salvador November 20, 2014.
Close
15 / 20
Masked demonstrators block an access road to the Benito Juarez International airport during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Masked demonstrators block an access road to the Benito Juarez International airport during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Masked demonstrators block an access road to the Benito Juarez International airport during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
16 / 20
Riot policemen run to block a street to detain masked demonstrators after a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Riot policemen run to block a street to detain masked demonstrators after a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Riot policemen run to block a street to detain masked demonstrators after a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
17 / 20
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
18 / 20
A girl walks past riot policemen guarding one of the access roads to Benito Juarez International airport after demonstrators staged a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

A girl walks past riot policemen guarding one of the access roads to Benito Juarez International airport after demonstrators staged a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A girl walks past riot policemen guarding one of the access roads to Benito Juarez International airport after demonstrators staged a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Close
19 / 20
Bolivian students hold banners, with photographs of missing Mexican students from the Ayotzinapa Teachers' Training College in Mexico, during a rally in La Paz, November 20, 2014.

Bolivian students hold banners, with photographs of missing Mexican students from the Ayotzinapa Teachers' Training College in Mexico, during a rally in La Paz, November 20, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Bolivian students hold banners, with photographs of missing Mexican students from the Ayotzinapa Teachers' Training College in Mexico, during a rally in La Paz, November 20, 2014.
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

Next Slideshows

Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

Ferguson awaits grand jury decision

Police arrest protesters as the town awaits a grand jury decision in the Michael Brown shooting.

Nov 20 2014
Dubai from above

Dubai from above

Aerial views of the storied emirate.

Nov 20 2014
Syria in the dark

Syria in the dark

Syrian neighborhoods face electricity blackouts due to civil war.

Nov 20 2014
Mourning Miss Honduras

Mourning Miss Honduras

The funeral of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia.

Nov 20 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast