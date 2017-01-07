Mexico gas price hike spurs unrest
A man urges fellow demonstrators to calm down as they vandalize the Government Palace during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel...more
Demonstrators push over a vehicle of Multimedios TV network during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Demonstrators hold up placards during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A demonstrator argues with policemen during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS
People ransack a store while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government in Agua Dulce, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers detain people for looting while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Boca del Rio, on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico7. REUTERS/Victor Yanez
Policemen (C) detain demonstrators during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso/Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS
A man throws water on burning tires during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the side of a Pemex gas station in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People ransack a store while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government in Agua Dulce, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso/Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS
Police officers go inside a shop after it was looted during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Ecatapec, Mexico. Mexicans angry over a double-digit hike in gasoline prices looted stores and blockaded roads, prompting over 250 arrests...more
A man is detained by the police after he began looting a supermarket amid a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Ecatepec, Mexico. Twenty-three stores were sacked and 27 blockades put up in Mexico City, Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said,...more
People ransack a store while protesting against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government in Boca del Rio, on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico. REUTERS/Ivan Sanchez
Protesters block the entrance to a Pemex gas station as they burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said that the price spike that took effect on Jan. 1 was a "responsible" measure that the...more
A police officer looks inside a shop after it was looted during a protest in Ecatapec, Mexico. Deputy interior Minister Rene Juarez said over 250 people had been arrested for vandalism and that federal authorities were working with security officials...more
Policemen detain demonstrators during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso/Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS
A woman is detained after she began looting a supermarket amid protests against the rising prices of gasoline in Ecatepec, Mexico. Mexican retailers' association ANTAD urged federal and state authorities to intervene quickly, saying 79 stores had...more
Passengers are seen inside a bus during a protest. The words read, "No more high prices of gasoline". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Truck drivers block the motorway known as the Mexico-Queretaro motorway, one of the principal access roads to the city, as part of a protest in Cuatitlan Izcalli, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Protesters block the entrance to a gas station as they take part during a demonstration on Tlalpan Avenue in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A police officer guards a homeware store after it was looted during a protest in Ecatapec, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man is detained by the police after he began looting a supermarket amid protests in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Pemex gas station is seen as protesters burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Protesters take part during a demonstration at a Hidrosina gas station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Protesters block the entrance to Pemex gas station as they burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man uses a fire extinguisher during a protest at the side of Pemex gas station in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The new prices of gasoline are displayed at Pemex gas station in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man holds a placard during a protest in Mexico City. The placard reads, "No more high prices of gasoline". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A driver talks on a mobile inside a car along the Mexico-Queretaro motorway, one of the principal access roads to the city, while it is being blocked by truck drivers as part of a protest in Cuatitlan Izcalli, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
