Mexico's poppy war
A soldier stands guard beside poppy plants before a poppy field is destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Colonel Isaac Aaron Jesus Garcia (L) speaks to Reuters next to poppy plants before a poppy field is destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Poppy plants are seen in a field before they are destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldier walk in an area where poppy plants are being destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A soldier holds a lanced poppy bulb to show how to extract the sap, which is used to make opium, during a military operation to destroy a poppy field in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers destroy poppy plants during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catatlan in Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lanced poppy bulbs are seen in a field during a military operation to destroy the field in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A soldier holds poppy plants after a poppy field was destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan in Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers stand guard as they destroy poppies during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A soldier walks among poppy plants before a poppy field is destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers guard an area where poppy plants are being destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers destroy poppies during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catatlan in Mexico, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers destroy poppy plants during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catatlan in Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers sit atop a military vehicle as they arrive for an operation to destroy a poppy field in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
