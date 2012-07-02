Mexico's PRI returns
Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), celebrate at the party headquarters in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Supporters of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), celebrate at the party headquarters in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter holds a flag in the national colors with the image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), after exit polls placed him in second place in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. ...more
A supporter holds a flag in the national colors with the image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), after exit polls placed him in second place in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), addresses the audience after exit polls showed her in third place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), addresses the audience after exit polls showed her in third place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) react after exit polls showed him to be in second place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) react after exit polls showed him to be in second place in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Enrique Pena Nieto (C), presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), stands next to campaign manager Luis Videgaray (L) and President of the PRI party Joaquin Coldwell as he greets supporters after exit polls showed him in...more
Enrique Pena Nieto (C), presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), stands next to campaign manager Luis Videgaray (L) and President of the PRI party Joaquin Coldwell as he greets supporters after exit polls showed him in first place, in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People vote at a polling booth in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People vote at a polling booth in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Police drive past a polling station in Monterrey July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Police drive past a polling station in Monterrey July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves to supporters before casting his vote in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves to supporters before casting his vote in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman walks near candles left from a demonstration by the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) at Zocalo square in Mexico City July 1, 2012. The graffiti on the column reads "Mexico is no longer a country for cowards". REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A woman walks near candles left from a demonstration by the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) at Zocalo square in Mexico City July 1, 2012. The graffiti on the column reads "Mexico is no longer a country for cowards". REUTERS/Claudia Daut
An election worker holds a portable polling booth for an elderly woman while she casts her vote in Monterrey July 1, 2012. The words on the polling booth read, "The vote is free and secret." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An election worker holds a portable polling booth for an elderly woman while she casts her vote in Monterrey July 1, 2012. The words on the polling booth read, "The vote is free and secret." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A baby crawls underneath a voting booth as a man casts his vote at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez July 1, 2012. The writing on the polling booth reads "The vote is free and secret". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Gonzalez
A baby crawls underneath a voting booth as a man casts his vote at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez July 1, 2012. The writing on the polling booth reads "The vote is free and secret". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Gonzalez
Men and women stand in line at a polling station to cast their vote in San Sebastian Cuentepec July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
Men and women stand in line at a polling station to cast their vote in San Sebastian Cuentepec July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), goes out of the polling booth in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), goes out of the polling booth in Atlacomulco July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the town of Leona Vicario on the outskirts of Cancun July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Gerardo Ruiz Garcia
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the town of Leona Vicario on the outskirts of Cancun July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Gerardo Ruiz Garcia
A man carries boxes with materials to be used for the presidential election, as he walks past women in San Bartolome Quialana, outskirts of Oaxaca July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A man carries boxes with materials to be used for the presidential election, as he walks past women in San Bartolome Quialana, outskirts of Oaxaca July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), casts her vote in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Josefina Vazquez Mota, presidential candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), casts her vote in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman walks past a wall mural that shows Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman walks past a wall mural that shows Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), shows his inked thumb after voting at the presidential elections in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), shows his inked thumb after voting at the presidential elections in Mexico City July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A poster is seen during a demonstration of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) to demand transparency in the next election at Zocalo square in Mexico city June 30, 2012. "YoSoy132" movement was organized by students against the candidature of Enrique...more
A poster is seen during a demonstration of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) to demand transparency in the next election at Zocalo square in Mexico city June 30, 2012. "YoSoy132" movement was organized by students against the candidature of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who also demanded a balance in the media coverage of the presidential race, local media reported. The poster reads, "Ignorant". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police officers look on as members of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) participate in a march in Monterrey June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Police officers look on as members of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) participate in a march in Monterrey June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A poster showing presidential front-runner candidate Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is seen on a building in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A poster showing presidential front-runner candidate Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is seen on a building in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Bankrupt city
Stockton is expected to file for bankruptcy this week.
Judging Obamacare
Demonstrators and supporters react to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Obama's healthcare law.
Health in America
An essay of photos taken by Reuters photographers during assignments on health care.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.