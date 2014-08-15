Edition:
Michael Brown protests spread

DJ Hardy holds his hands up during a peaceful demonstration, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in New York's Union Square Park August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Protesters raise their hands during a peaceful demonstration, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in New York's Times Square August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman displays a sign during a vigil to honor Michael Brown in Brooklyn, New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend a vigil to honor Michael Brown in Brooklyn, New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Residents of South Los Angeles take to the streets in Leimert Park, Los Angeles, California August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr.

Protesters raise their hands during a march up Broadway during a peaceful demonstration in New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Police officers watch protesters during a peaceful demonstration in New York's Times Square August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Residents of South Los Angeles display hands-up in Leimert Park, Los Angeles, California August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr.

A protester holds up a sign during a peaceful demonstration in New York's Times Square August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Residents of South Los Angeles display signs about fatal shooting victims in Leimert Park, Los Angeles, California August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr.

Women light candles while attending a vigil to honor Michael Brown in Brooklyn, New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman writes a message while attending a vigil to honor Michael Brown in Brooklyn, New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People put their hands up as a symbol to honor Michael Brown in Brooklyn, New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People try to see a vigil honoring Michael Brown in Brooklyn, New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A protester holds up a sign during a peaceful demonstration in New York's Union Square Park August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman lights a candle while attending a vigil to honor Michael Brown in Brooklyn, New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

