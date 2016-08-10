Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 10, 2016 | 12:01am EDT

Michael Phelps wins his 21st gold medal

Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
1 / 16
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal, the 21st of his career, in the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal, the 21st of his career, in the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal, the 21st of his career, in the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 16
Michael Phelps, Conor Dwyer, Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte celebrate REUTERS/David Gray

Michael Phelps, Conor Dwyer, Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte celebrate REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps, Conor Dwyer, Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte celebrate REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 16
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 16
Michael Phelps greets his mother Debbie, fiance Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after he won the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Michael Phelps greets his mother Debbie, fiance Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after he won the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps greets his mother Debbie, fiance Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after he won the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 16
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Close
6 / 16
Michael Phelps and Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary pose with their medals REUTERS/David Gray

Michael Phelps and Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary pose with their medals REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps and Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary pose with their medals REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 16
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 16
Michael Phelps during the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Michael Phelps during the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps during the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 16
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
10 / 16
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray

Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 16
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
12 / 16
Michael Phelps greets his son Boomer after he won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Michael Phelps greets his son Boomer after he won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps greets his son Boomer after he won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 16
Michael Phelps competes in the 200m butterfly. REUTERS/David Gray

Michael Phelps competes in the 200m butterfly. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps competes in the 200m butterfly. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 16
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray

Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 16
Michael Phelps celebrates winning the gold. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Michael Phelps celebrates winning the gold. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps celebrates winning the gold. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
USA gymnasts win gold

USA gymnasts win gold

Next Slideshows

USA gymnasts win gold

USA gymnasts win gold

The United States blows away the opposition to capture the Olympic women's team title with a record margin.

Aug 09 2016
Serena eliminated in shock upset

Serena eliminated in shock upset

Serena Williams tumbles out of the Rio Olympics after a shock third round defeat.

Aug 09 2016
Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Aug 09 2016
Playing beach volleyball in a hijab

Playing beach volleyball in a hijab

Egypt's Doaa Elghobashy, 19, competing in her first Olympics, has achieved widespread internet fame for wearing a hijab against bikini-clad opponents.

Aug 09 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast