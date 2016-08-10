Michael Phelps wins his 21st gold medal
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal, the 21st of his career, in the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michael Phelps, Conor Dwyer, Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte celebrate REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michael Phelps greets his mother Debbie, fiance Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after he won the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Michael Phelps and Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary pose with their medals REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michael Phelps during the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Michael Phelps reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Michael Phelps greets his son Boomer after he won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michael Phelps competes in the 200m butterfly. REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps celebrates winning the gold. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
USA gymnasts win gold
The United States blows away the opposition to capture the Olympic women's team title with a record margin.
Serena eliminated in shock upset
Serena Williams tumbles out of the Rio Olympics after a shock third round defeat.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Playing beach volleyball in a hijab
Egypt's Doaa Elghobashy, 19, competing in her first Olympics, has achieved widespread internet fame for wearing a hijab against bikini-clad opponents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.