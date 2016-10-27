Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 27, 2016 | 5:00pm EDT

Michelle for Hillary

First lady Michelle Obama embraces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives to a campaign rally accompanied by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporters after a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives to a campaign rally accompanied by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Supporters touch Michelle Obama's hand after she delivers a speech in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
First lady Michelle Obama embraces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Supporters listen to a speech by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton listens as Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Michelle Obama listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as she introduces Michelle Obama during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives to a campaign rally accompanied by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally accompanied by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as she leaves a campaign rally accompanied by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives to a campaign rally accompanied by Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
