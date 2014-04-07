Edition:
Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014

<p>Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is seen in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is seen in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

