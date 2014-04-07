Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014
Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is...more
Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is seen in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008....more
Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Country Music Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association Awards in Las Vegas.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
David Letterman retires
A look back at some memorable moments in the late night talk show host's career.
Celebrity UN Ambassadors
The United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors’ program has been in place since 1953 and celebrities hold a number of the roles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.