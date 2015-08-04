Edition:
Middle East heatwave

A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A Palestinian youth jumps into a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Children react as personnel from the Greater Amman Municipality spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down, as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
An Iraqi protester takes part during a demonstration against power cuts and water shortages in Basra province, Iraq, August 1, 2015. Hundreds of residents of Iraq's southern oil-city of Basra demonstrated over frequent electricity cuts and poor quality of water, demanding better services from the government. More than 600 people waved banners as they protested in front of the governor's office to demand a solution to the long-running problems of extended power cuts and salty tap water. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A Palestinian woman, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, uses a tray to fan her son during a heatwave at her makeshift shelter in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A Palestinian youth takes a shower at a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
People gather at a public beach on Ramlet al Bayda seaside in Beirut, Lebanon August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Iraqis shout slogans during a demonstration against power cuts and water shortages in Basra province, Iraq, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A woman gives water to her husband covered in sand at a public beach on Ramlet al Bayda seaside in Beirut, Lebanon August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A man cools off during a warm summer day in Baghdad, Iraq July 30, 2015. The heatwave prompted the government to declare a four-day holiday starting on Thursday and order regular power cuts at state institutions. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Iraqis shout slogans during a demonstration against power cuts amid an intense heatwave at Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, Iraq, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray people with a water sprinkler in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Residents play in the Tigris river to cool off in northern Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray people with a water sprinkler in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A Jordanian traffic police officer distributes cold water to drivers and passers-by to cool them down in Amman, Jordan August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Residents dive into the Tigris river to take a swim and cool off in northern Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
