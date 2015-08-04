Middle East heatwave
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Palestinian youth jumps into a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children react as personnel from the Greater Amman Municipality spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down, as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Iraqi protester takes part during a demonstration against power cuts and water shortages in Basra province, Iraq, August 1, 2015. Hundreds of residents of Iraq's southern oil-city of Basra demonstrated over frequent electricity cuts and poor...more
A Palestinian woman, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, uses a tray to fan her son during a heatwave at her makeshift shelter in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3,...more
A Palestinian youth takes a shower at a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People gather at a public beach on Ramlet al Bayda seaside in Beirut, Lebanon August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Iraqis shout slogans during a demonstration against power cuts and water shortages in Basra province, Iraq, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
A woman gives water to her husband covered in sand at a public beach on Ramlet al Bayda seaside in Beirut, Lebanon August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A man cools off during a warm summer day in Baghdad, Iraq July 30, 2015. The heatwave prompted the government to declare a four-day holiday starting on Thursday and order regular power cuts at state institutions. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqis shout slogans during a demonstration against power cuts amid an intense heatwave at Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, Iraq, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray people with a water sprinkler in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Residents play in the Tigris river to cool off in northern Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray people with a water sprinkler in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian traffic police officer distributes cold water to drivers and passers-by to cool them down in Amman, Jordan August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Residents dive into the Tigris river to take a swim and cool off in northern Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
