Pictures | Tue Jul 15, 2014 | 11:21am EDT

Mideast offensive

Palestinians ride a donkey cart past a police station, which was under construction when it was destroyed in what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Relatives of four-year-old Palestinian girl Sarah Sheik al-Eid, who medics said was killed with her father and her uncle in an Israeli air strike on Monday, mourn during their funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises after an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli man stands at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian boy related to four-year-old Palestinian girl Sarah Sheik al-Eid, who medics said was killed with her father and uncle in an Israeli air strike on Monday, mourn as women are reflected in a mirror during their funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. . REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The son (L) of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Four-year-old Palestinian girl Shayma Al-Masri, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike that killed her mother and two of her siblings, lies on a bed next to her doll as she receives treatment at a hospital in Gaza City July 14, 2014. The girl and her father were the only survivors left in the family. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of three Palestinian members of Abu Muamar family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their house, mourn during their funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians look at a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft, as they stand in front of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli police explosives expert surveys the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in a community outside the northern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An explosion is seen in the northern Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians search for scattered body parts amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor rocket flies above the Tel Aviv skyline as seen from the 49th floor of the Azrieli Tower July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman gestures as she stands behind a missile which witnesses said was fired by Israeli aircraft, at a shack belonging to Bedouins in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on a lookout hill near Sderot, opposite the northern Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Palestinian walks amidst the debris of a neighbouring house which police said was damaged after an Israeli air strike destroyed Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Picture shot using a long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis take cover at a bus station as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Palestinian reacts in front of a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank shelling in an industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

A wounded Palestinian, who hospital officials said was injured in an Israeli air strike, is wheeled into a hospital in Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli tank's shelling that hit the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

People point to a missile trail, after an Iron Dome missile was fired to intercept an incoming rocket, during an air raid siren warning of a rocket attack in Tel Aviv July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Sha'at

Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

A Palestinian woman reacts as she looks at her son's boat, which police say was damaged in a fire that started following an Israeli naval strike, at the seaport of Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Mourners carry the bodies of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, during their funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The mother of four-year-old Palestinian girl Yasmeen al-Motawaq, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, carries her body during her funeral in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/ Avi Rokach

Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. Strip. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians gather around the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Palestinians stand next to a picture depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as they inspect a house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Palestinian searches for his belongings under the rubble of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman runs carrying a girl following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi

A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad and five other people were killed, in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People carry the body of a Palestinian boy, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike on his family's house, in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Palestinian woman inspects her house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighbouring house in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while they sit beside the Mediterranean Sea at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Residents take cover in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter, as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Beach-goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens sound, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Policemen and other people look at the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, as blood is seen on the ground in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Rahim Khatib

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians stand next to a crater which police said was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

