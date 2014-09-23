Midnight in Gaza
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their devastated area as they sit in a tent near the ruins of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, September 22, 2014....more
A Palestinian boy lights a fire to illuminate a road near the ruins of their house which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian looks out his house, which witnesses said was badly damaged during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian family starts a fire to light their house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man lights a fire to illuminate an area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian walks next to a fire to light the area that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their devastated area as they sit in a tent near the ruins of their house, east of Gaza City, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit outside their house that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy uses a torch outside his family's destroyed house as others light fire to illuminate the devastated area in the east of Gaza City, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate the area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man walks between the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive, as other light fire to illuminate their devastated area in the east of Gaza City, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate an area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong students demand democracy
University students in Hong Kong demand greater democracy as they launch a week-long boycott of classes.
Cancer quinceanera
Girls with cancer celebrate their 15th birthdays with a coming-of-age party in Nicaragua.
Signs of climate change
Marches mark the international day of action on climate change in New York.
Behind the scenes at Gleneagles
The Ryder Cup will be played in Scotland for only the second time when the Gleneagles resort marks its 90th anniversary.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.