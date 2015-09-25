Midnight migrants
A dinghy overcrowded by migrants and refugees arrives at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghani migrant holds his child by his tent next to an open fire as a storm is approaching at a field at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees wait for a bus heading to refugee camps in the city of Mytilene, at the village of Mantamados on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, sit inside a bus in the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Afghan migrant who suffers from hypothermia is helped by friends moments after arriving by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants wait near the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant holds a child in front of Slovenian police at the boarder from Croatia to Slovenia in Harmica, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Refugees and migrants are seen on a hill following their arrival on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 11, 2015. Agathonisi, a tiny island with fewer than 200 residents, receives about 300 to 600 refugees and migrants every day,...more
A migrant carries a child after crossing the Austrian-Hungarian border into Nickelsdorf, Austria September 21, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Migrants wait to enter Hungary, on the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Syrian migrants keep warm around an open fire on the side of a highway near Edirne as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant looks at his mobile phone as he waits with other migrants to board the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants rest while making their way towards the Greek border, on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants line up while boarding the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, wait to get onto a bus in the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugees camp on a field as lightning strikes during a storm at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant holds a child as they wait for a train at a train station in Tovarnik, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Syrian refugees arrive by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees hurry towards Greece's border with Macedonia as a thunderstorm approaches near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees stand under the rain whille waiting to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant familly waits to board buses on a field near the village of Babska, Croatia September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
