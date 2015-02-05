Midnight surfing in Israel
A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. Some 40 surfers took part in the local competition. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A dog sits with spectators as they watch a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A surfer stretches before taking part in a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli spectators watch a night-surfing competition in the southern city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A surf board is seen during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers gesture to the judges from the water during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli spectators watch a night-surfing competition in the southern city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A surfer does a handstand on his board during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Nepal's month-long festival
Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.
The Devil's Brigade
Members of the WW2 special forces unit, forerunners of the Navy SEALS, receive a Congressional Gold Medal.
Winter soldiers
China's military trains in frigid weather to create a soldier for all seasons.
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire
Civilians in east Ukraine caught amid the increased fighting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.