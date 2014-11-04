Midterm crunch
Florida Governor Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center in Lake Worth, Florida November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Mitch McConnell and Alison Lundergan Grimes prepare for their debate at the Kentucky Education Television network headquarters in Lexington, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Alcala/Pool
A campaign sign in Wells, Maine, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Independent Senate candidate Greg Orman during a visit to a campaign phone bank in Shawnee, Kansas, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn has breakfast at a restaurant in Chicago, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bill Clinton laughs with Carol Crist, wife of Charlie Crist, at the final stop of a state-wide bus campaign tour in Orlando, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Candidate for Senate Thom Tillis speaks with a boy as he leaves the Balls Creek Republican Fish Fry in Catawba, North Carolina, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Democratic Senate candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes during a campaign rally at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
The plane carrying Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell at Bowman Field airport in Louisville, Kentucky, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Senator Kay Hagan takes a selfie with a volunteer before a canvassing effort in Cornelius, North Carolina, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
President Obama participates in a campaign event for the re-election of Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy while at Central High School in Bridgeport, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A supporter of Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Rauner attends a campaign rally in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Campaign supporters and volunteers cheer for their candidates before a debate between Alison Lundergan Grimes and Mitch McConnell at the Kentucky Education Television network headquarters in Lexington,October 13, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Hillary Clinton joins Senator Jeanne Shaheen at a re-election rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican candidate Rob Astorino, (L to R), New York state Governor and Democratic candidate Andrew Cuomo, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and Libertarian candidate Michael McDermott on stage during the NY gubernatorial debate in Buffalo,...more
Democratic senatorial candidate Michelle Nunn speaks with WSB VP and General manager Tim McVay before the final debate against Republican rival David Perdue and Libertarian Amanda Swafford in Atlanta, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A voter wears a sticker in support of senate candidate, Sen. Mary Landrieu during a campaign event in New Orleans, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mitt Romney speaks on behalf of senate candidate Thom Tillis at a campaign stop in Raleigh, North Carolina, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Congressman John Yarmuth holds up a pumpkin with the face of Mitch McConnell carved in it during a campaign rally for Alison Lundergan Grimes in Louisville, Kentucky, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Alison Lundergan Grimes looks out into the crowd as former President Bill Clinton speaks during a campaign event at The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Democratic senate candidate Michelle Nunn waves to supporters as she arrives for her final debate against Republican rival David Perdue and Libertarian Amanda Swafford in Atlanta, Georgia, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after a rally for Maryland Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown, Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, at the University of Maryland, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama gestures to Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo at a campaign rally in Providence,October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Mark Udall walks with his deputy campaign manager Lauren Passalacqua (2nd L) and his daughter Tess (L) to a debate in Denver, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama carries boxes of pastries into a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mitch McConnell's campaign staff and volunteers prepare for campaign rally for the Senator in Louisville, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
President Obama attends a campaign event with Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Gov. Mary Burke while at North Division High School in Milwaukee, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Alison Lundergan Grimes addresses the crowd about her campaign before she welcomed Hillary Clinton during a campaign event in Louisville, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Rauner campaigns in Arlington Heights, October 28, 2014. Rauner, a millionaire businessman with no prior political experience, is in a race against Democratic Governor Pat Quinn. REUTERS/Jim Young
Senator Mark Udall campaigns at a pre-debate rally in Denver, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn poses for a selfie with a commuter as he campaigns in Chicago, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Governor of North Carolina Pat McCrory introduces senate candidate Thom Tillis at a campaign stop in Raleigh, North Carolina, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Senate candidate Rep. Bill Cassidy talks to voters at the Louisiana Gumbo Festival in Chackbay, Louisiana, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Former Senator and Presidential candidate Bob Dole talks with World War Two and Korean War veteran Jim Bartels while campaigning for Senator Pat Roberts at American Legion Post #370 in Overland Park, Kansas, November 2, 2014. Dole was severely...more
Jaren Hill (C) and Sherae Hunter hold a sign in support for candidate Sen. Mary Landrieu while dancing with a local brass band during a campaign event in New Orleans, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
President Obama waves at a campaign event for Rep. Mike Michaud, running for Governor of Maine, at the Portland Expo, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Bill Clinton waits to be introduced during an early voting rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Rev. Jesse Jackson greets people after early voting for the midterm elections in Chicago, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Senator Mark Udall gestures as he arrives at a pre-debate rally in Denver, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
