Migrant arrival sparks protest
William Bello, 16, listens to speakers at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. Murrieta has been at the heart of an immigration debate over where to hold and process the surge of illegal...more
A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. The sign reads, "Welcome to California." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Allisen Stephens, 4, holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. The sign reads, "My home is your home." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People sing at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mitchell Browne, 28, (R) who is against undocumented migrants coming to Murrieta, stands behind people holding a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donations for undocumented migrants pile up at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A protester is handcuffed and placed in a police car after a scuffle broke out before the possible arrivals of undocumented immigrant families who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 4, 2014....more
Police break up a scuffle as demonstrators picket before the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Demonstrators picket before the possible arrival of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Katrina Hernandez, 25, pickets in support of the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
A protester is handcuffed and placed in a police car after a scuffle broke out before the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Latin singer Lupillo Rivera (C) pickets before the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Residents and protestors attend a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Residents and protestors attend a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Residents and protestors attend a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Residents and protestors attend a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Murrieta Mayor Alan Long (R) and Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief Paul Besson speak at a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Residents and protestors attend a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Murrieta resident Paul Hathaway, who is opposed to undocumented immigrant being brought to the city, heads into a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hidgson
Demonstrators picket against the arrival of undocumented migrants who were to be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Buses packed with undocumented migrants retreat up the road after being stopped in their tracks by demonstrators in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Border Patrol agents watch as demonstrators picket in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Law enforcement attempt to control demonstrators in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Demonstrators picket against the arrival of undocumented migrants in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Law enforcement officials riding buses packed with undocumented migrants watch as demonstrators block the buses in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Demonstrators picket against the arrival of undocumented migrants in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Temecula resident Zorina Bennett pickets against the arrival of undocumented migrants in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Murrieta resident Diana Serafin pickets against the arrival of undocumented migrants in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Buses packed with undocumented migrants retreat up the road after being stopped in their tracks by demonstrators in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Demonstrators picket against the arrival of undocumented migrants in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
