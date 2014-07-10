Migrant arrival sparks protest

William Bello, 16, listens to speakers at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. Murrieta has been at the heart of an immigration debate over where to hold and process the surge of illegal...more

William Bello, 16, listens to speakers at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. Murrieta has been at the heart of an immigration debate over where to hold and process the surge of illegal migrants crossing the border from Mexico in recent months. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

