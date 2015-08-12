Migrant "chaos" in Greece
Syrian refugees help a woman off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants sleep as they wait to be registered outside the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee struggles to jump off a dinghy while holding his son as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant child cries as his father argues with a riot police officer during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A riot police officer pushes a migrant as he tries to maintain an orderly line during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee (C) tries to catch his breath as he stands in a crowded line to get registered in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Riot police move through a crowd of migrants and refugees during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee holds his son and makes a call to relatives moments after arriving by a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast....more
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total...more
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees...more
Syrian refugees line-up during registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee girl is squashed as other clash during registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kitesurfers are seen in the background as abandoned life-jackets used by refugees that arrived this morning are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos as a ferry departs for the port of Piraeus near Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Pakistani migrants run in panic through sun-beds and umbrellas after jumping off a dinghy as they at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Refugees and immigrants, supplied with temporary documentation, wave to friends from a Greek ferry bound for Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tourists swims as migrants and refugees from Syria and Africa arrive on a dinghy at the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee child is covered by thermal blanket in the port of Kos following a rescue mission off the Greek island August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees take "selfies" moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees onboard an overcrowded dinghy approach a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib holds his 2-month-old daughter Malak next to his wife Kawsr moments after arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on a overcrowded dinghy, August 9, 2015....more
Syrian refugees sleep at a beach near the port on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib kisses his 2-month-old daughter Malak as a group of Syrian refugees arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees from Kobani walk at the port of Kos following a rescue operation off the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An overcrowded dinghy with Afghan refugees powers past a Greek fishing boat as it approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees walk on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
