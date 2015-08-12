Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 12, 2015 | 11:00am EDT

Migrant "chaos" in Greece

Syrian refugees help a woman off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees help a woman off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Syrian refugees help a woman off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 30
Migrants sleep as they wait to be registered outside the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants sleep as they wait to be registered outside the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Migrants sleep as they wait to be registered outside the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 30
A Syrian refugee struggles to jump off a dinghy while holding his son as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee struggles to jump off a dinghy while holding his son as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A Syrian refugee struggles to jump off a dinghy while holding his son as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 30
A migrant child cries as his father argues with a riot police officer during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant child cries as his father argues with a riot police officer during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A migrant child cries as his father argues with a riot police officer during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 30
A riot police officer pushes a migrant as he tries to maintain an orderly line during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A riot police officer pushes a migrant as he tries to maintain an orderly line during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A riot police officer pushes a migrant as he tries to maintain an orderly line during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 30
A Syrian refugee (C) tries to catch his breath as he stands in a crowded line to get registered in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee (C) tries to catch his breath as he stands in a crowded line to get registered in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A Syrian refugee (C) tries to catch his breath as he stands in a crowded line to get registered in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 30
Riot police move through a crowd of migrants and refugees during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Riot police move through a crowd of migrants and refugees during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Riot police move through a crowd of migrants and refugees during a registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 30
A Syrian refugee holds his son and makes a call to relatives moments after arriving by a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee holds his son and makes a call to relatives moments after arriving by a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds his son and makes a call to relatives moments after arriving by a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 30
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast. Police ushered most migrants into the stadium, packing the stands, in order to speed up the registration process. Some migrants set up tents while police stood guard in riot gear. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast. Police ushered most migrants into the stadium, packing the stands, in order to speed up the registration process. Some migrants set up tents while police stood guard in riot gear. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 30
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 30
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving on dinghies from nearby Turkish coast. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities struggle to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving on dinghies from nearby Turkish coast. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Close
11 / 30
Syrian refugees line-up during registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees line-up during registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian refugees line-up during registration procedure at the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Close
12 / 30
A Syrian refugee girl is squashed as other clash during registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee girl is squashed as other clash during registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl is squashed as other clash during registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 30
Syrian refugees arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian refugees arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
14 / 30
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 30
Kitesurfers are seen in the background as abandoned life-jackets used by refugees that arrived this morning are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kitesurfers are seen in the background as abandoned life-jackets used by refugees that arrived this morning are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Kitesurfers are seen in the background as abandoned life-jackets used by refugees that arrived this morning are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
16 / 30
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 30
An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos as a ferry departs for the port of Piraeus near Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos as a ferry departs for the port of Piraeus near Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos as a ferry departs for the port of Piraeus near Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
18 / 30
Pakistani migrants run in panic through sun-beds and umbrellas after jumping off a dinghy as they at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pakistani migrants run in panic through sun-beds and umbrellas after jumping off a dinghy as they at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Pakistani migrants run in panic through sun-beds and umbrellas after jumping off a dinghy as they at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 30
Refugees and immigrants, supplied with temporary documentation, wave to friends from a Greek ferry bound for Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Refugees and immigrants, supplied with temporary documentation, wave to friends from a Greek ferry bound for Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Refugees and immigrants, supplied with temporary documentation, wave to friends from a Greek ferry bound for Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 30
A tourists swims as migrants and refugees from Syria and Africa arrive on a dinghy at the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

A tourists swims as migrants and refugees from Syria and Africa arrive on a dinghy at the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A tourists swims as migrants and refugees from Syria and Africa arrive on a dinghy at the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Close
21 / 30
A Syrian refugee child is covered by thermal blanket in the port of Kos following a rescue mission off the Greek island August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee child is covered by thermal blanket in the port of Kos following a rescue mission off the Greek island August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee child is covered by thermal blanket in the port of Kos following a rescue mission off the Greek island August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
22 / 30
Syrian refugees take "selfies" moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees take "selfies" moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Syrian refugees take "selfies" moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
23 / 30
Syrian refugees onboard an overcrowded dinghy approach a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees onboard an overcrowded dinghy approach a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Syrian refugees onboard an overcrowded dinghy approach a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
24 / 30
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib holds his 2-month-old daughter Malak next to his wife Kawsr moments after arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on a overcrowded dinghy, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib holds his 2-month-old daughter Malak next to his wife Kawsr moments after arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on a overcrowded dinghy, August 9, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib holds his 2-month-old daughter Malak next to his wife Kawsr moments after arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on a overcrowded dinghy, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
25 / 30
Syrian refugees sleep at a beach near the port on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees sleep at a beach near the port on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Syrian refugees sleep at a beach near the port on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Close
26 / 30
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib kisses his 2-month-old daughter Malak as a group of Syrian refugees arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib kisses his 2-month-old daughter Malak as a group of Syrian refugees arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib kisses his 2-month-old daughter Malak as a group of Syrian refugees arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
27 / 30
Syrian refugees from Kobani walk at the port of Kos following a rescue operation off the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees from Kobani walk at the port of Kos following a rescue operation off the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Syrian refugees from Kobani walk at the port of Kos following a rescue operation off the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
28 / 30
An overcrowded dinghy with Afghan refugees powers past a Greek fishing boat as it approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An overcrowded dinghy with Afghan refugees powers past a Greek fishing boat as it approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An overcrowded dinghy with Afghan refugees powers past a Greek fishing boat as it approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
29 / 30
Syrian refugees walk on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees walk on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Syrian refugees walk on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Challenging Trump

Challenging Trump

Next Slideshows

Challenging Trump

Challenging Trump

Protesters voice their displeasure with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Aug 11 2015
Seeking asylum in Germany

Seeking asylum in Germany

Germany struggles, along with the rest of the EU, to cope with the growing numbers of refugees fleeing war and violence in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Aug 11 2015
Toxic waters

Toxic waters

A look at extreme water pollution, as Colorado copes with the accidental release of three million gallons of gold mine wastewater into local streams.

Aug 11 2015
Faces of Ferguson

Faces of Ferguson

Since the shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown, the faces of those in Ferguson have reflected the nation's tension.

Aug 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast