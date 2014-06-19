Migrant child crisis
Two young girls watch a World Cup soccer match on a television from their holding area where hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in...more
Detainees are escorted to an area to make phone calls at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents work at a processing facility in Brownsville, Texas June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff a medical section where if needed the hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children can get medical attention as they are being processed and held in Nogales, Arizona June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D....more
Detainees sleep and watch television in a holding cell at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
A young boy awaits medical treatment as he sits outside his holding area at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers wait for new arrivals in the intake area at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are separated into age and gender holding areas at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Boys wait in line to make a phone call as they are joined by hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Sleeping detainees are seen through the window of holding cell at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility in Brownsville, Texas June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer helps two young boys pick out clothes at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
A young boy bows his head in a holding cell at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
A few boys try to make calls at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Young boys sleep in a holding cell at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations officer Mark Qualia talks about how detainees have their belongings kept at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D....more
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer helps out a few boys who are trying to make phone calls at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Detainees are shown in their holding cells at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Detainees sleep in a holding cell at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility in Brownsville, Texas June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents work at a processing facility in Brownsville, Texas June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
