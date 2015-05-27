Migrant dinghy crossing

A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants is seen off the coast of the Greek island of Kos whille crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather at least a dingy with over thirty migrants...more

A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants is seen off the coast of the Greek island of Kos whille crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather at least a dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

