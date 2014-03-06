Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 6, 2014 | 1:40pm EST

Migrant enclave in Spain

<p>Pablo from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Pablo from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to board a would-be migrant on Moroccan waters near the border fence that separates Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to board a would-be migrant on Moroccan waters near the border fence that separates Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco, March 2, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Adria from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Adria from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Gabriel from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Gabriel from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Africans migrants stand at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Africans migrants stand at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Ibrahim from Cameroon inflates a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Ibrahim from Cameroon inflates a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Ali from Cameroon manages a shoe insole at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Ali from Cameroon manages a shoe insole at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Mustapha from Gambia claims the injuries were sustained by the Moroccan police at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Mustapha from Gambia claims the injuries were sustained by the Moroccan police at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>An African migrant gets water at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant gets water at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>An African migrant walks outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant walks outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 3, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta neighborhood "El Principe", March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta neighborhood "El Principe", March 1, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>African migrants queue for lunch inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

African migrants queue for lunch inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 5, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Mohamed, a 35-year-old from the city of Conakry in Guinea, shows his injuries which he claims were sustained by the Moroccan police in June 2013, in Nador March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Mohamed, a 35-year-old from the city of Conakry in Guinea, shows his injuries which he claims were sustained by the Moroccan police in June 2013, in Nador March 3, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>An African migrant exercises at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant exercises at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla March 3, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Syrian refugee Hadra Annasan pushes her son Barakat as soldiers participating in an exercise pass by in the Spanish enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Syrian refugee Hadra Annasan pushes her son Barakat as soldiers participating in an exercise pass by in the Spanish enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>An African migrant sits in next to clothes lines in a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant sits in next to clothes lines in a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>An African migrant walks inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 6, 2014.REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

An African migrant walks inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 6, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Seydu, a migrant from the city of Conakry in Guinea, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Seydu, a migrant from the city of Conakry in Guinea, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta is seen in Tarajal beach, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta is seen in Tarajal beach, March 2, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Mohamed, a 23-year-old from Togo, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014. Mohamed claimed the injuries were sustained during an attempted mass crossing of the border on February 6 when Spanish Civil Guards fired rubber bullets as immigrants were in the sea attempting to swim to the shore of Ceuta. At least fourteen men died in the February 6 incident when the shots caused panic among the immigrants. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Mohamed, a 23-year-old from Togo, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014. Mohamed claimed the injuries were sustained during an attempted mass crossing of the border on...more

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Mohamed, a 23-year-old from Togo, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014. Mohamed claimed the injuries were sustained during an attempted mass crossing of the border on February 6 when Spanish Civil Guards fired rubber bullets as immigrants were in the sea attempting to swim to the shore of Ceuta. At least fourteen men died in the February 6 incident when the shots caused panic among the immigrants.

<p>Manou from Cameroon rests in the sun at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Manou from Cameroon rests in the sun at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, March 2, 2014.

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Thursday, March 06, 2014

