Migrant flight through Libya

An African migrant is covered by a shawl at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. Libya's southwestern tip in the Sahara bordering Algeria and Niger has turned into an open door for illegal migrants from sub-Saharan countries heading for Europe, with the chaotic government in Tripoli appearing to have abandoned all control. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A desert road marks the border line between Libya (foreground) and Algeria (back) May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Libyan soldier (R) and a member of a security unit patrol the desert border between Libya and Algeria May 29, 2014. The revolt that overthrew Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi three years ago emptied Libya's arsenals, flooded the region with guns and dismantled much of the state apparatus, giving well-organized smuggler networks the run of the border. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A pair of flip flops, which were left behind by a migrant, lie on the ground in the desert near the border between Algeria and Libya May 29, 2014. Border officials say up to 200 Africans cross the Ghat border strip every day, most headed north to the Mediterranean coast for the onward trip to Europe by boat. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Libyan army vehicle patrols on a desert road between Libya and Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Libyan Touareg man sits at a Libyan passport control post near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A sign reading "Welcome to Ghat" is seen at the entrance of Libya's southwestern city, near the border with Algeria May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The old city of Ghat is seen in Libya near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

African migrants sit outside their temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algeria May 28, 2014. Many migrants search for work in Ghat to save money to pay for their onward journey. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

African migrants are seen at their temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An African migrant poses for a photograph at his temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An African migrant looks out from his temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algeria May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) talks to African migrants at a house in Ghat, southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) leads a group of African migrants through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) and an African migrant travel through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A group of African migrants are transported through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A vehicle transporting a group of African migrants drives through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

African migrants are transferred to a detention center after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An African migrant climbs into a truck after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

African migrants are transferred to a detention center after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A dehydrated and exhausted African migrant lies in the ground after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An African migrant carries his shoes after he was detained in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A migrant fans an exhausted and dehydrated woman after they were detained in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An African migrant holds an X-ray after being treated by a Libyan doctor at a detention in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Writing is seen on a wall inside a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

African migrants are seen behind bars at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An African migrant prays at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An African migrant shows his ID at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

