Migrant flight through Libya
An African migrant is covered by a shawl at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. Libya's southwestern tip in the Sahara bordering Algeria and Niger has turned into an open door for illegal migrants from sub-Saharan countries...more
A desert road marks the border line between Libya (foreground) and Algeria (back) May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Libyan soldier (R) and a member of a security unit patrol the desert border between Libya and Algeria May 29, 2014. The revolt that overthrew Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi three years ago emptied Libya's arsenals, flooded the region with guns and...more
A pair of flip flops, which were left behind by a migrant, lie on the ground in the desert near the border between Algeria and Libya May 29, 2014. Border officials say up to 200 Africans cross the Ghat border strip every day, most headed north to the...more
A Libyan army vehicle patrols on a desert road between Libya and Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Libyan Touareg man sits at a Libyan passport control post near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A sign reading "Welcome to Ghat" is seen at the entrance of Libya's southwestern city, near the border with Algeria May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The old city of Ghat is seen in Libya near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
African migrants sit outside their temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algeria May 28, 2014. Many migrants search for work in Ghat to save money to pay for their onward journey. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
African migrants are seen at their temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An African migrant poses for a photograph at his temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An African migrant looks out from his temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algeria May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) talks to African migrants at a house in Ghat, southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) leads a group of African migrants through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) and an African migrant travel through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A group of African migrants are transported through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A vehicle transporting a group of African migrants drives through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
African migrants are transferred to a detention center after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An African migrant climbs into a truck after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
African migrants are transferred to a detention center after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A dehydrated and exhausted African migrant lies in the ground after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An African migrant carries his shoes after he was detained in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A migrant fans an exhausted and dehydrated woman after they were detained in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An African migrant holds an X-ray after being treated by a Libyan doctor at a detention in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Writing is seen on a wall inside a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
African migrants are seen behind bars at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An African migrant prays at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An African migrant shows his ID at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
Goodbye Tony Gwynn
Baseball fans mourn the death of the Hall of Fame outfielder.
Ghana 1- USA 2
USA takes on Ghana in Group G action.
Inside a North Korean submarine
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a Korean People's Army submarine.
Spurs beat Miami
The San Antonio Spurs win the NBA Finals.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.