Migrant jungle in flames
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French police secure the area near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A burning makeshift shelter is pictured during the dismantlement of the migrant shanty town called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French police secure the area near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Iranian migrants, with their disinfected covered lips sewn shut, protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant attempts to extinguish flames from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Black smoke billows from a burning makeshift shelter as French CRS riot policemen take postion during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants attempt to extinguish flames from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man tries to extinguish a fire as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants stand near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot police secure the area as makeshift shelters are set ablaze by migrants in a shanty town called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot policemen react to a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man carries a fire extinguisher as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Belongings fill a partially closed suitcase as French CRS riot police secure the area during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant sits in front of a makeshift shelter with the message, "Place of Life" during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot police group near burning makeshift shelters during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant leave a makeshift school in the camp known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, February 15, 2016. Today, French authorities have asked migrants which stay in south of camp, to leave their shelters before...more
A youth throws a stone as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a...more
A French CRS riot policeman apprehends a young Afghan during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty...more
French riot police secure the area as activists and migrants sits on their makeshift shelters during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, France, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot police face off with migrants and their supporters outside a makeshift school during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a...more
A migrant reacts as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to...more
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen destroy a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began on Monday to clear a shanty town...more
A migrant stands near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, France, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
A year in space
Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.
Beirut's river of garbage
For six months, mountains of trash have choked the air and streets in Lebanon's capital.
Crisis on the border
The number of migrants swells on Greece's border with Macedonia as the frontier remains shut, adding to the humanitarian crisis.
Syria's capital of ruins
Life amid the ruins in the Syrian capital of Damascus during a fragile truce.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.