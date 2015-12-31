Edition:
Migrant jungles of France

A young girl from Kurdistan leaves her tent in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, a camp of makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan and Syria gather in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle" in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of late Apple founder Steve Jobs as a refugee on a wall in the Calais migrant camp and two other Banksy works in other parts of the city will be protected, local authorities have said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Mud-covered boots and wood pallets are seen outside tents where migrants prepare food in a muddy field in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A 42-year-old man, who identified himself as Adam, a migrant from Kurdistan, sits in an abandoned van that he uses for shelter in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Mud-covered shoes and boots are seen in front of a shelter in a field in Grande-Synthe, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Migrants stand in the mud near a tent with the message, "Open the Border" that is located in a field in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A migrant is reflected in a puddle of muddy water as he walks in a field in Grande-Synthe, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A migrant from Syria warms his hands near a wood fire in the "new jungle" in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A shopkeeper sits inside in his grocery store in the "new jungle" in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Ranj (R) and Hardi, both Kurds, pose beside a wood fire near their shelter in a muddy field in Grande-Synthe, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A migrant walks in the "new jungle" in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. The mock publicity poster reads, "Escape is at the end of the road". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A young boy from Kurdistan walks in a muddy field in Grande-Synthe, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Migrants from Iran warm their hands near a wood fire in a muddy field in Grande-Synthe, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
