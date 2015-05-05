Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 5, 2015 | 3:16pm EDT

Migrant landing

People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean on Sunday, according to survivors of the journey who arrived on the southern Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday, local Save the Children spokeswoman Giovanna Di Benedetto said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean on Sunday, according to survivors of the journey who arrived...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean on Sunday, according to survivors of the journey who arrived on the southern Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday, local Save the Children spokeswoman Giovanna Di Benedetto said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
1 / 20
A migrant wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A migrant wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 20
Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
3 / 20
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
4 / 20
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
5 / 20
Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
6 / 20
A barefooted child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A barefooted child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A barefooted child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
7 / 20
Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Vega (unseen) off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare/Handout

Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Vega (unseen) off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare/Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Vega (unseen) off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare/Handout
Close
8 / 20
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from a merchant ship at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from a merchant ship at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from a merchant ship at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 20
A migrant disembarks from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A migrant disembarks from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A migrant disembarks from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
10 / 20
Migrants rest after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants rest after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Migrants rest after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
11 / 20
Migrants disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Migrants disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
12 / 20
A woman is helped to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A woman is helped to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A woman is helped to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
13 / 20
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
14 / 20
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from a merchant ship at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from a merchant ship at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from a merchant ship at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
15 / 20
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
16 / 20
A woman is helped to be disembark from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A woman is helped to be disembark from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A woman is helped to be disembark from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
17 / 20
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
18 / 20
A migrant rests after disembarking from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant rests after disembarking from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A migrant rests after disembarking from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
19 / 20
Migrants sit on the deck of Italian navy ship Vega as they wait to disembark in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants sit on the deck of Italian navy ship Vega as they wait to disembark in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Migrants sit on the deck of Italian navy ship Vega as they wait to disembark in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Here's Huckabee

Here's Huckabee

Next Slideshows

Here's Huckabee

Here's Huckabee

Mike Huckabee announces he will run for president in 2016.

May 05 2015
Unrest in Burundi

Unrest in Burundi

Police and protesters clash as the president decides to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution.

May 05 2015
Mini Waterloo

Mini Waterloo

Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout says he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years to recreate the 1815 Battle of Waterloo.

May 05 2015
Extreme multiples

Extreme multiples

When facial massages, barbecues and bikinis draw a crowd.

May 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast