Migrant lodgings
Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on...more
Migrants play soccer on the basketball court at the Guillaume-Bude secondary school, on which is painted in French "Solidarity with refugees" in Paris, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees camp by the port as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" is docked on the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A boy goes upstairs inside Friedland refugee camp, housing about 3,000 refugees, in Friedland, Germany, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants play table tennis in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Migrants sleep at a bus stop after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near Asotthalom, Hungary, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Shadows from migrants are cast on a makeshift shelter with the written word "Refugee" in Calais, France April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant wrapped in a sleeping bag stands in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Pakistani migrant sits outside his makeshift shelter near an abandoned hotel packed with refugees and migrants who arrived in the past two weeks after crossing the Aegean Sea in dinghies from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. ...more
A young boy reacts moments after refugees from Syria and Iraq arrived at a refugee center in Champagne-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A tube of tooth paste and a tooth brush hang outside a makeshift shelter in a field in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Immigrants stand at the entrance of a container at a detention center in the Amygdaleza suburb of western Athens February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Angelos Christofilopoulos/FOSPHOTOS
Asylum seekers wash themselves at a makeshift help center after crossing the border into the European Union's visa-free Schengen travel zone, in Szeged, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrian refugees sleep under an olive tree at a makeshift refugee center at Kara Tepe, a hilltop about 5 km north of Lesbos island's main town of Mytilene, Greece August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A migrant walks past prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center outside Valletta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A young boy looks through a fence from inside a new reception camp for migrants near the village of Roszke, Hungary September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep covered by blankets on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An elevated metro bridge provides shelter for migrants who have established a make-shift tent city in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants sit on the balconies of "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants try to shield themselves from stones thrown by other migrants inside a migrant reception center in Roszke, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant prays next to his temporary shelter at "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Workers fix containers at a construction site for a refugee center to house asylum seekers in the Koepenick district of Berlin November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A boy wearing a Guy Fawkes mask skates inside a migrant camp in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Migrants and local residents are seen at a makeshift camp during a day of solidarity with asylum seekers outside the foreign office in Brussels, Belgium September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Four-year old refugee Lilas from Syria and her parents walk to their refugee home in Muelheim an der Ruhr after receiving articles for daily use prepared by donors at a distribution centre in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany August 20, 2015 REUTERS/Ina...more
Asylum seekers sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Syrian refugee closes his family's tent at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Trump on the Hill
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Migrants tripped up
A TV camerawoman trips migrants as they run from police in Hungary.
Long live the Queen
Queen Elizabeth is now Britain's longest reigning monarch.
Serena vs. Venus
The sisters face off at the U.S. Open.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.