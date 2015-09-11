Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 11, 2015 | 12:36pm EDT

Migrant Mediterranean

Migrants, who are trying to reach Greece, are seen onboard a capsized sailboat, as others are seen in the water trying to reach the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. A wooden sailboat carrying dozens of immigrants ran aground off the coast of the Greek island of Rhodes and at least three people have drowned, the Greek coast guard said. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos

Migrants, who are trying to reach Greece, are seen onboard a capsized sailboat, as others are seen in the water trying to reach the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. A wooden sailboat carrying dozens of immigrants ran aground...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Migrants, who are trying to reach Greece, are seen onboard a capsized sailboat, as others are seen in the water trying to reach the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. A wooden sailboat carrying dozens of immigrants ran aground off the coast of the Greek island of Rhodes and at least three people have drowned, the Greek coast guard said. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos
Close
1 / 30
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib kisses his 2-month-old daughter Malak as a group of Syrian refugees arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. More than 430,000 refugees and migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe so far in 2015, a record number that is more than double the total for the whole of last year, the International Organization for Migration said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib kisses his 2-month-old daughter Malak as a group of Syrian refugees arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. More than 430,000 refugees and...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib kisses his 2-month-old daughter Malak as a group of Syrian refugees arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. More than 430,000 refugees and migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe so far in 2015, a record number that is more than double the total for the whole of last year, the International Organization for Migration said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 30
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency called for decent mass reception centers to be set up immediately in Greece, Italy and Hungary, on the front lines of a huge influx of refugees being received in "appalling conditions". REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency called for decent mass reception centers to be set up immediately in Greece, Italy and...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency called for decent mass reception centers to be set up immediately in Greece, Italy and Hungary, on the front lines of a huge influx of refugees being received in "appalling conditions". REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
3 / 30
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) welcomed a European Union proposal to share out 160,000 refugees and an offer by Washington to take 10,000 Syrians over the next year, but said "the United States could and should do much more". REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) welcomed a European Union proposal to share out 160,000 refugees and an offer by Washington to take 10,000 Syrians over the next year, but said "the United States could and should do much more". REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
4 / 30
Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. The Geneva-based International Organization for Migration said a record 432,761 refugees and migrants were now estimated to have made the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, while 2,748 have drowned. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. The Geneva-based International Organization for Migration said a record 432,761 refugees and migrants...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. The Geneva-based International Organization for Migration said a record 432,761 refugees and migrants were now estimated to have made the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, while 2,748 have drowned. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
5 / 30
A migrant dives into the water from an overloaded wooden boat during a rescue operation 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant dives into the water from an overloaded wooden boat during a rescue operation 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A migrant dives into the water from an overloaded wooden boat during a rescue operation 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
6 / 30
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. The IOM said an estimated 309,356 people had arrived by sea in Greece as of Sept. 10, with another 121,139 arriving in Italy, 2,166 in Spain and 100 in Malta. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. The IOM said an estimated 309,356 people had arrived by sea in Greece as of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. The IOM said an estimated 309,356 people had arrived by sea in Greece as of Sept. 10, with another 121,139 arriving in Italy, 2,166 in Spain and 100 in Malta. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 30
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Fifty prefabricated family homes have arrived in the Greek island of Lesbos, and a further 300 are being sent to nearby Kos, while 50 have arrived in Macedonia. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Fifty prefabricated family homes have arrived in the Greek island of Lesbos, and a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Fifty prefabricated family homes have arrived in the Greek island of Lesbos, and a further 300 are being sent to nearby Kos, while 50 have arrived in Macedonia. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 30
Two Syrian refugees sit at the dock of the port of Kos as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" backs into the quay on the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. About half of those crossing the Mediterranean are Syrians fleeing civil war, a figure "expected to continue rising rapidly over the coming weeks and months", the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two Syrian refugees sit at the dock of the port of Kos as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" backs into the quay on the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. About half of those crossing the Mediterranean are Syrians fleeing civil war, a...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Two Syrian refugees sit at the dock of the port of Kos as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" backs into the quay on the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. About half of those crossing the Mediterranean are Syrians fleeing civil war, a figure "expected to continue rising rapidly over the coming weeks and months", the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 30
Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Afghans, Eritreans, Nigerians and Somalis compose the other four largest groups of nationalities in the human tide seeking European shores. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Afghans, Eritreans, Nigerians and Somalis compose the other four largest groups of nationalities in the human tide seeking European shores. REUTERS/Antonio...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Afghans, Eritreans, Nigerians and Somalis compose the other four largest groups of nationalities in the human tide seeking European shores. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
10 / 30
A migrant waits to disembark from a Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian harbor of Messina, Italy August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant waits to disembark from a Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian harbor of Messina, Italy August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A migrant waits to disembark from a Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian harbor of Messina, Italy August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
11 / 30
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 30
Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed by a soldier in a biohazard suit after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed by a soldier in a biohazard suit after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed by a soldier in a biohazard suit after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
13 / 30
Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
14 / 30
A migrant (L) wears his prosthesis as migrants arrive on the Italian navy ship Orione at Porto Empedocle in Sicily February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A migrant (L) wears his prosthesis as migrants arrive on the Italian navy ship Orione at Porto Empedocle in Sicily February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A migrant (L) wears his prosthesis as migrants arrive on the Italian navy ship Orione at Porto Empedocle in Sicily February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 30
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
16 / 30
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 30
A Syrian refugee boy plays with a teddy bear following his arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A Syrian refugee boy plays with a teddy bear following his arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A Syrian refugee boy plays with a teddy bear following his arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
18 / 30
A migrant wrapped in a white a blanket stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A migrant wrapped in a white a blanket stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant wrapped in a white a blanket stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 30
The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
20 / 30
A migrant woman holds a child following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant woman holds a child following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A migrant woman holds a child following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
21 / 30
A Syrian refugee family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A Syrian refugee family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
22 / 30
A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
23 / 30
A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
24 / 30
A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
25 / 30
Refugees and migrants climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Refugees and migrants climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Refugees and migrants climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
26 / 30
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
27 / 30
Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another forty on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another forty on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another forty on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
28 / 30
The "Door of Europe" monument, which commemorates migrants who died on their journey, is seen on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa February 19, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

The "Door of Europe" monument, which commemorates migrants who died on their journey, is seen on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa February 19, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
The "Door of Europe" monument, which commemorates migrants who died on their journey, is seen on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa February 19, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Close
29 / 30
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Greece's Golden Dawn

Greece's Golden Dawn

Next Slideshows

Greece's Golden Dawn

Greece's Golden Dawn

The anti-immigrant party is the most popular among Greek 18- to 24-year-olds, angered by the government's decision to reverse course and accept tough bailout...

Sep 11 2015
Massive flooding in Japan

Massive flooding in Japan

More than 100,000 residents flee unprecedented flooding following Typhoon Etau.

Sep 11 2015
Going, going, gone

Going, going, gone

Sequences of controlled explosions and demolitions.

Sep 11 2015
Chicago's gun problem

Chicago's gun problem

Rounding up illegal guns, rather than low-level drug offenders, is an increasing priority for law enforcement in Chicago as murders have risen over last year.

Sep 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast