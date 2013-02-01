Edition:
Migrant migration

<p>Li Anhua and his wife Shi Huaju drive their motorcycle pulling a food car in a suburban area of Shanghai November 24, 2012. Like millions of migrant workers, Li and Shi make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours by train and bus during peak season to see their two children in Sichuan province after a long year of separation. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Li Anhua and his wife Shi Huaju drive their motorcycle pulling a food car in a suburban area of Shanghai November 24, 2012. Like millions of migrant workers, Li and Shi make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours by train and bus during peak season to see their two children in Sichuan province after a long year of separation. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Li Anhua pushes a food cart after finishing work as a street food vendor in a suburban area of Shanghai November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Li Anhua stands next to his food cart as a student eats dinner in a suburban area of Shanghai November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Li Anhua smokes a cigarette as he packs for his Spring Festival trip in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Li Anhua and his wife Shi Huaju wait for a taxi as they start their annual trip for Spring Festival in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shi Huaju (C) sleeps while riding the subway at the start of her annual trip for Spring Festival in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Li Anhua (2nd L) and his wife Shi Huaju (C) wait in line at a train station gate in Shanghai January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Li Anhua looks for his seat in a train carriage at Shanghai's South Train Station January 28, 2013. Like millions of migrant workers, Li and his wife Shi Hauju make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours by train and bus during peak season to see their two children in Sichuan province after a long year of separation. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. Picture taken January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY IMMIGRATION BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 8 OF 26 FOR PACKAGE 'CHINESE NEW YEAR EXODUS' SEARCH 'BARRIA EXODUS' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>Shi Huaju leans on her husband Li Anhua as they travel home for the Spring Festival from Shanghai January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A migrant worker travels on a train near Yingtan, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Li Anhua stands between train carriages as he travels home for the Spring Festival, near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Migrant workers travel on a train near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A building is seen from the window of a train transporting migrant workers near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shi Huaju and her husband Li Anhua sleep as they travel home for the Spring Festival near Huaihua, Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Smoke is seen rising from chimneys through a train window near Huaihua, Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A man looks at a train transporting migrant workers near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Migrant workers travel on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. The text reads: "Please do not bring dangerous items on board". REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A migrant worker is reflected in a window as he travels on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Migrant workers play cards as they travel on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A migrant worker holds her daughter as she tries to sleep on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A migrant worker stretches as Shi Huaju and her husband Li Anhua (C) sleep on their trip home for the Spring Festival near Huaihua, Hunan province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Migrant workers wait in line to board a train near Chongqing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Migrant workers arrive at a train station as they travel home for the Spring Festival in Chongqing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Migrant workers wait in line at a bus station in Chongqing January 29, 2013. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. Picture taken January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT IMMIGRATION) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 24 OF 26 FOR PACKAGE 'CHINESE NEW YEAR EXODUS' SEARCH 'BARRIA EXODUS' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>Shi Huaju reads a text message on her mobile phone as she boards a bus on the way home for Spring Festival in Chongqing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Li Anhua (L) hugs his daughter Li Jiangchun as he and his wife Shi Huaju arrive at their home town of Dayan, Sichuan province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

