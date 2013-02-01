Migrant migration
Li Anhua and his wife Shi Huaju drive their motorcycle pulling a food car in a suburban area of Shanghai November 24, 2012. Like millions of migrant workers, Li and Shi make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours...more
Li Anhua and his wife Shi Huaju drive their motorcycle pulling a food car in a suburban area of Shanghai November 24, 2012. Like millions of migrant workers, Li and Shi make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours by train and bus during peak season to see their two children in Sichuan province after a long year of separation. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua pushes a food cart after finishing work as a street food vendor in a suburban area of Shanghai November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua pushes a food cart after finishing work as a street food vendor in a suburban area of Shanghai November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua stands next to his food cart as a student eats dinner in a suburban area of Shanghai November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua stands next to his food cart as a student eats dinner in a suburban area of Shanghai November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua smokes a cigarette as he packs for his Spring Festival trip in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua smokes a cigarette as he packs for his Spring Festival trip in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua and his wife Shi Huaju wait for a taxi as they start their annual trip for Spring Festival in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua and his wife Shi Huaju wait for a taxi as they start their annual trip for Spring Festival in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shi Huaju (C) sleeps while riding the subway at the start of her annual trip for Spring Festival in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shi Huaju (C) sleeps while riding the subway at the start of her annual trip for Spring Festival in Shanghai January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua (2nd L) and his wife Shi Huaju (C) wait in line at a train station gate in Shanghai January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua (2nd L) and his wife Shi Huaju (C) wait in line at a train station gate in Shanghai January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua looks for his seat in a train carriage at Shanghai's South Train Station January 28, 2013. Like millions of migrant workers, Li and his wife Shi Hauju make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours by train...more
Li Anhua looks for his seat in a train carriage at Shanghai's South Train Station January 28, 2013. Like millions of migrant workers, Li and his wife Shi Hauju make the long trek home for the Chinese Spring Festival, travelling for 50 hours by train and bus during peak season to see their two children in Sichuan province after a long year of separation. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. Picture taken January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY IMMIGRATION BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 8 OF 26 FOR PACKAGE 'CHINESE NEW YEAR EXODUS' SEARCH 'BARRIA EXODUS' FOR ALL IMAGES
Shi Huaju leans on her husband Li Anhua as they travel home for the Spring Festival from Shanghai January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shi Huaju leans on her husband Li Anhua as they travel home for the Spring Festival from Shanghai January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant worker travels on a train near Yingtan, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant worker travels on a train near Yingtan, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua stands between train carriages as he travels home for the Spring Festival, near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua stands between train carriages as he travels home for the Spring Festival, near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers travel on a train near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers travel on a train near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A building is seen from the window of a train transporting migrant workers near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A building is seen from the window of a train transporting migrant workers near Yinyu, Jiangxi province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shi Huaju and her husband Li Anhua sleep as they travel home for the Spring Festival near Huaihua, Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shi Huaju and her husband Li Anhua sleep as they travel home for the Spring Festival near Huaihua, Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Smoke is seen rising from chimneys through a train window near Huaihua, Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Smoke is seen rising from chimneys through a train window near Huaihua, Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man looks at a train transporting migrant workers near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man looks at a train transporting migrant workers near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers travel on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. The text reads: "Please do not bring dangerous items on board". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers travel on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. The text reads: "Please do not bring dangerous items on board". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant worker is reflected in a window as he travels on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant worker is reflected in a window as he travels on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers play cards as they travel on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers play cards as they travel on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant worker holds her daughter as she tries to sleep on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant worker holds her daughter as she tries to sleep on a train near Huaihua, in Hunan province, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant worker stretches as Shi Huaju and her husband Li Anhua (C) sleep on their trip home for the Spring Festival near Huaihua, Hunan province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant worker stretches as Shi Huaju and her husband Li Anhua (C) sleep on their trip home for the Spring Festival near Huaihua, Hunan province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers wait in line to board a train near Chongqing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers wait in line to board a train near Chongqing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers arrive at a train station as they travel home for the Spring Festival in Chongqing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers arrive at a train station as they travel home for the Spring Festival in Chongqing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrant workers wait in line at a bus station in Chongqing January 29, 2013. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. Picture...more
Migrant workers wait in line at a bus station in Chongqing January 29, 2013. Public transportation authorities expect about 3.41 billion train, flight and bus journeys to take place nationwide over the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. Picture taken January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT IMMIGRATION) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 24 OF 26 FOR PACKAGE 'CHINESE NEW YEAR EXODUS' SEARCH 'BARRIA EXODUS' FOR ALL IMAGES
Shi Huaju reads a text message on her mobile phone as she boards a bus on the way home for Spring Festival in Chongqing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shi Huaju reads a text message on her mobile phone as she boards a bus on the way home for Spring Festival in Chongqing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua (L) hugs his daughter Li Jiangchun as he and his wife Shi Huaju arrive at their home town of Dayan, Sichuan province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Li Anhua (L) hugs his daughter Li Jiangchun as he and his wife Shi Huaju arrive at their home town of Dayan, Sichuan province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
King of the big wave
Garrett McNamara may have broke his own record when he surfed a 100-ft wave.
Clown doctors
"Clown doctors" bring cheer to patients at the Eduardo Rabello hospital in Brazil.
Cuban Quinceanera
A Quinceanera is a rite of passage for many female Cuban teenagers. Many families save for years to treat their daughters to a lavish Quinceanera.
Flooding in Saudi Arabia
Torrential flooding hits parts of Saudi Arabia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.