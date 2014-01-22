Migrant protests in Israel
African migrants take part in a protest against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in south Tel Aviv, January 22, 2014. Israel passed a law three weeks ago allowing for indefinite detention of migrants without valid visas while it pursues...more
African migrants gather for the fifth consecutive day of demonstrations against Israel's detention policy toward migrants at Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants take part in a protest against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in south Tel Aviv, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant rests at Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants walk amongst pigeons near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An African migrant sits with compatriots on the third day of protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant boy holds a sign near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park on the third day of protests by African migrants against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants, mostly women and their children, shout slogans during a protest against Israel's detention policy toward migrants near the offices of the United Nation's refugees agency in Tel Aviv, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants gesture during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An African migrant takes part in a protest opposite the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An African migrant sits with compatriots during protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants lean against a fence in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park during protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant gestures during a protest, held by women and children of the migrant community, against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in Tel Aviv, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant holding a candle takes part in a rally against the Israeli government for civil rights, in Tel Aviv, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants holds candles and placards as they rally against the Israeli government for their civil rights, in Tel Aviv, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants stand next to a bus as they are offered a one-way ride to a nearby city after abandoning a detention facility in the southern Israeli desert, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
