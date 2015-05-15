Migrant rescue off Sicily
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board at Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat is left to adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from...more
A boy, part of group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sit in a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A boy with his face covered, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sit aboard the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A migrant, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, looks out from a manhole on a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans board during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans board during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women and children, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sleep after being rescued aboard the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sit aboard the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hand of a migrant, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, is seen from a manhole in a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sit aboard the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Children, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, are helped to board by the military of the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans on board a boat are seen next to an Italian marine ship (top) during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo (not pictured) off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Next Slideshows
Students shot at protest march
Two students are shot dead in Chile following a protest march.
Kurds take on Islamic State
Kurdish forces retake areas on the Syria-Turkey border, in the ongoing battle against Islamic State.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Picking up the pieces in Nepal
Earthquake survivors turn to rebuilding their homes and their lives.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.