Migrant rescue on the high seas
A migrant reacts aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan...more
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal...more
104 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as a rescuer (R) of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha....more
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of...more
Migrants are covered with thermal blankets following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of...more
Migrants covered with thermal blankets are aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea,...more
Sub-Saharan migrants try to reach for a life vest aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
195 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An overcrowded raft carrying 195 sub-Saharan migrants approaches the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of...more
Migrants rest following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos...more
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal...more
