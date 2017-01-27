Edition:
Migrant rescue on the high seas

A migrant reacts aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
1 / 11
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
2 / 11
104 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as a rescuer (R) of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
3 / 11
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
4 / 11
Migrants are covered with thermal blankets following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
5 / 11
Migrants covered with thermal blankets are aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
6 / 11
Sub-Saharan migrants try to reach for a life vest aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
7 / 11
195 sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
8 / 11
An overcrowded raft carrying 195 sub-Saharan migrants approaches the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean Sea, 22 miles north of Libyan coastal city of Zuwarah. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
9 / 11
Migrants rest following a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
10 / 11
Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms approaches during a rescue operation, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
11 / 11
