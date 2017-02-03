Edition:
Migrant rescue on the high seas

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 21 miles north of the coastal Libyan city of Sabratha, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Mamahba, 17, from Guinea is covered with thermal blankets aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft, as one of them uses a bucket to remove water from the raft. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Sub-Saharan migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Nadia, 42, from Morocco cries while praying next to her son Sofian, 24, following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A migrant, covered with a thermal blanket, gazes at the sea aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Sub-Saharan migrants pray after being rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Sub-Saharan migrants, covered with thermal blankets, rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A migrant is helped by rescuers during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A wounded migrant reacts as he is carried by two fellow migrants during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

Alaedba, 20, from Senegal, sits aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after being rescued. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

Migrants rest aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms following a rescue operation. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Sub-Saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft as others are seen onboard a rescue boat. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, a day after they were rescued. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

