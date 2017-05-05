Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 5, 2017 | 6:00pm EDT

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrants sing in celebration after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
1 / 16
A baby migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
2 / 16
Migrants are brought to the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean in international waters, north off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
3 / 16
Child migrants wait to be brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
4 / 16
Migrants stand on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
5 / 16
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
6 / 16
A child migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
7 / 16
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
8 / 16
A baby migrant rests near its mother on the Phoenix after a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
9 / 16
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
10 / 16
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
11 / 16
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
12 / 16
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
13 / 16
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
14 / 16
Migrants rest on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
15 / 16
A crew member stands on the deck of the Phoenix after sunset in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
16 / 16
