Migrant road through Slovenia

A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. European leaders agreed to cooperate to manage migrants crossing the Balkans but offered no quick fix to a crisis...more

A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. European leaders agreed to cooperate to manage migrants crossing the Balkans but offered no quick fix to a crisis that threatens to take more lives as winter sets in and to set Europe's nations against one another. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close