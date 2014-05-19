Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun May 18, 2014 | 10:15pm EDT

Migrant smugglers of Niger

<p>Toubou human smuggler Barka al Qatrun looks out for cars driven by his colleagues coming from Libya at a checkpoint outside Agadez, Niger, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Toubou human smuggler Barka al Qatrun looks out for cars driven by his colleagues coming from Libya at a checkpoint outside Agadez, Niger, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Toubou human smuggler Barka al Qatrun looks out for cars driven by his colleagues coming from Libya at a checkpoint outside Agadez, Niger, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 25
<p>Passengers with goods, travelling in a Toyota pickup truck returning from Libya, arrive in Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Passengers with goods, travelling in a Toyota pickup truck returning from Libya, arrive in Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Passengers with goods, travelling in a Toyota pickup truck returning from Libya, arrive in Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 25
<p>Toubou human smuggler Barka al Qatrun looks out for cars driven by his colleagues coming from Libya at a checkpoint outside Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Toubou human smuggler Barka al Qatrun looks out for cars driven by his colleagues coming from Libya at a checkpoint outside Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Toubou human smuggler Barka al Qatrun looks out for cars driven by his colleagues coming from Libya at a checkpoint outside Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 25
<p>Nigeriens, who are travelling north towards Libya, board a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Nigeriens, who are travelling north towards Libya, board a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Nigeriens, who are travelling north towards Libya, board a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 25
<p>A vendor sells soft drinks to Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A vendor sells soft drinks to Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

A vendor sells soft drinks to Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 25
<p>Nigerien migrants ride on a Toyota pickup truck as they return from Libya, in Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Nigerien migrants ride on a Toyota pickup truck as they return from Libya, in Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Nigerien migrants ride on a Toyota pickup truck as they return from Libya, in Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 25
<p>Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, board a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, board a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, board a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 25
<p>Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libyal ride on top of a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libyal ride on top of a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libyal ride on top of a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 25
<p>Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, walk to board a truck after passing a checkpoint in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, walk to board a truck after passing a checkpoint in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, walk to board a truck after passing a checkpoint in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 25
<p>Toubou migrant smuggler Moussa Laki looks out of a window of a house where he is staying at in Agadez, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Toubou migrant smuggler Moussa Laki looks out of a window of a house where he is staying at in Agadez, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Toubou migrant smuggler Moussa Laki looks out of a window of a house where he is staying at in Agadez, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
10 / 25
<p>Toubou migrant smugglers relax in a living room in Agadez March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Toubou migrant smugglers relax in a living room in Agadez March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Toubou migrant smugglers relax in a living room in Agadez March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
11 / 25
<p>Messages written by Gambian migrants, who were deported from Libya, are seen on the wall of a room where the migrants stayed in at Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Messages written by Gambian migrants, who were deported from Libya, are seen on the wall of a room where the migrants stayed in at Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Messages written by Gambian migrants, who were deported from Libya, are seen on the wall of a room where the migrants stayed in at Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 25
<p>Toubou migrant smugglers sit in a living room in Agadez, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Toubou migrant smugglers sit in a living room in Agadez, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Toubou migrant smugglers sit in a living room in Agadez, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
13 / 25
<p>Governor of Agadez Garba Maikido poses for a picture in his office in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Governor of Agadez Garba Maikido poses for a picture in his office in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Governor of Agadez Garba Maikido poses for a picture in his office in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 25
<p>Governor of Agadez Garba Maikido poses for a picture in his office in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Governor of Agadez Garba Maikido poses for a picture in his office in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Governor of Agadez Garba Maikido poses for a picture in his office in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
15 / 25
<p>Nigerian migrant worker Ojukwu Ndochukwu poses for a picture at his spare motorcycle parts store in Agadez, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Nigerian migrant worker Ojukwu Ndochukwu poses for a picture at his spare motorcycle parts store in Agadez, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Nigerian migrant worker Ojukwu Ndochukwu poses for a picture at his spare motorcycle parts store in Agadez, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
16 / 25
<p>A Western Union teller stands behind a counter in Agadez, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Western Union teller stands behind a counter in Agadez, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

A Western Union teller stands behind a counter in Agadez, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
17 / 25
<p>Migrants, who are from different countries in West Africa, sit in the police commissioner's office after being arrested for attempting to bribe a police officer so they could pass a checkpoint without identification in Agadez, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Migrants, who are from different countries in West Africa, sit in the police commissioner's office after being arrested for attempting to bribe a police officer so they could pass a checkpoint without identification in Agadez, March 16, 2014. ...more

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Migrants, who are from different countries in West Africa, sit in the police commissioner's office after being arrested for attempting to bribe a police officer so they could pass a checkpoint without identification in Agadez, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
18 / 25
<p>Gambian migrant Modou Cisse smokes a cigarette at a welcome center for migrants, which is managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 16, 2014. Cisse was arrested and deported from Libya by militia groups in the southern city of Sabha. He spent a few days at the migrant center in Agadez before continuing his journey to his home country. His trip was paid for by IOM. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Gambian migrant Modou Cisse smokes a cigarette at a welcome center for migrants, which is managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 16, 2014. Cisse was arrested and deported from Libya by militia...more

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Gambian migrant Modou Cisse smokes a cigarette at a welcome center for migrants, which is managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 16, 2014. Cisse was arrested and deported from Libya by militia groups in the southern city of Sabha. He spent a few days at the migrant center in Agadez before continuing his journey to his home country. His trip was paid for by IOM. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
19 / 25
<p>Senegalese and Guinean migrants gather in a welcome center, which is for migrants deported from Libya or those who wish to go home and managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 16, 2014. The migrants, most of whom were deported from Libya by militia groups in the southern city of Sabha, spent a few days at the migrant center in Agadez before continuing their journeys onward to their home countries. Their trips were paid for by the IOM. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Senegalese and Guinean migrants gather in a welcome center, which is for migrants deported from Libya or those who wish to go home and managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 16, 2014. The migrants,...more

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Senegalese and Guinean migrants gather in a welcome center, which is for migrants deported from Libya or those who wish to go home and managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 16, 2014. The migrants, most of whom were deported from Libya by militia groups in the southern city of Sabha, spent a few days at the migrant center in Agadez before continuing their journeys onward to their home countries. Their trips were paid for by the IOM. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
20 / 25
<p>Senegalese migrants relax at a welcome center for migrants, managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 17, 2014. The migrants were arrested and deported from Libya by militia groups in the southern city of Sabha. They spent a few days at the migrant center in Agadez before continuing their journeys onward to their home countries. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Senegalese migrants relax at a welcome center for migrants, managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 17, 2014. The migrants were arrested and deported from Libya by militia groups in the southern...more

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Senegalese migrants relax at a welcome center for migrants, managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 17, 2014. The migrants were arrested and deported from Libya by militia groups in the southern city of Sabha. They spent a few days at the migrant center in Agadez before continuing their journeys onward to their home countries. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
21 / 25
<p>A bartender sits behind a bar at a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A bartender sits behind a bar at a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

A bartender sits behind a bar at a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
22 / 25
<p>Ticket vendors sit at the entrance to a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Ticket vendors sit at the entrance to a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Ticket vendors sit at the entrance to a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
23 / 25
<p>Revelers stand at a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Revelers stand at a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

Revelers stand at a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
24 / 25
<p>A general view of Agadez at night, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A general view of Agadez at night, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, May 18, 2014

A general view of Agadez at night, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Britain's thankful villages

Britain's thankful villages

Next Slideshows

Britain's thankful villages

Britain's thankful villages

There are 13 villages in England and Wales where everyone who left to fight in World War One and World War Two returned home safely.

May 14 2014
Space station's uncertain future

Space station's uncertain future

Russia casts doubt on the future of the International Space Station in retaliation against U.S. sanctions over Ukraine.

May 14 2014
Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

May 13 2014
China's knockoff world wonders

China's knockoff world wonders

China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.

May 12 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast