Migrant smugglers of Niger
Toubou human smuggler Barka al Qatrun looks out for cars driven by his colleagues coming from Libya at a checkpoint outside Agadez, Niger, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Passengers with goods, travelling in a Toyota pickup truck returning from Libya, arrive in Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Toubou human smuggler Barka al Qatrun looks out for cars driven by his colleagues coming from Libya at a checkpoint outside Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigeriens, who are travelling north towards Libya, board a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A vendor sells soft drinks to Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerien migrants ride on a Toyota pickup truck as they return from Libya, in Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, board a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libyal ride on top of a truck in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigeriens, who are travelling north in the direction of Libya, walk to board a truck after passing a checkpoint in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Toubou migrant smuggler Moussa Laki looks out of a window of a house where he is staying at in Agadez, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Toubou migrant smugglers relax in a living room in Agadez March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Messages written by Gambian migrants, who were deported from Libya, are seen on the wall of a room where the migrants stayed in at Agadez, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Toubou migrant smugglers sit in a living room in Agadez, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Governor of Agadez Garba Maikido poses for a picture in his office in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Governor of Agadez Garba Maikido poses for a picture in his office in Agadez, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerian migrant worker Ojukwu Ndochukwu poses for a picture at his spare motorcycle parts store in Agadez, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Western Union teller stands behind a counter in Agadez, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Migrants, who are from different countries in West Africa, sit in the police commissioner's office after being arrested for attempting to bribe a police officer so they could pass a checkpoint without identification in Agadez, March 16, 2014. ...more
Gambian migrant Modou Cisse smokes a cigarette at a welcome center for migrants, which is managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 16, 2014. Cisse was arrested and deported from Libya by militia...more
Senegalese and Guinean migrants gather in a welcome center, which is for migrants deported from Libya or those who wish to go home and managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 16, 2014. The migrants,...more
Senegalese migrants relax at a welcome center for migrants, managed by the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, in Agadez, March 17, 2014. The migrants were arrested and deported from Libya by militia groups in the southern...more
A bartender sits behind a bar at a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ticket vendors sit at the entrance to a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Revelers stand at a nightclub frequented by migrant smugglers in Agadez, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A general view of Agadez at night, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
