Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 6, 2016 | 4:20pm EDT

Migrant threatens suicide in Greece

A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
1 / 5
A Pakistani migrant climbs a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Pakistani migrant climbs a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Pakistani migrant climbs a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
2 / 5
A Pakistani migrant climbs a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Pakistani migrant climbs a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Pakistani migrant climbs a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
3 / 5
A Pakistani migrant (front) threatens to hang himself from a utility pole as another tries to hold him during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Pakistani migrant (front) threatens to hang himself from a utility pole as another tries to hold him during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Pakistani migrant (front) threatens to hang himself from a utility pole as another tries to hold him during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
4 / 5
A Greek police officer (bottom) tries to convince a Pakistani migrant, who threatened to hang himself, to leave a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Greek police officer (bottom) tries to convince a Pakistani migrant, who threatened to hang himself, to leave a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Greek police officer (bottom) tries to convince a Pakistani migrant, who threatened to hang himself, to leave a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
U.S. and Mexico divided

U.S. and Mexico divided

Next Slideshows

U.S. and Mexico divided

U.S. and Mexico divided

Life along the border fence between parts of Mexico and the U.S.

Apr 06 2016
Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.

Apr 05 2016
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has entered a more active phase.

Apr 05 2016
Flooding in Pakistan

Flooding in Pakistan

Heavy rains cause flooding on the outskirts of Peshawar.

Apr 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast