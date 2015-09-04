Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2015 | 1:05pm EDT

Migrant train standoff in Hungary

A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, woke after a night spent on a packed train stranded at a railway station west of Budapest, refusing to go to a nearby camp to process asylum seekers. The train had left Budapest on Thursday morning after a two-day standoff at the city's main railway station as police barred entry to some 2,000 migrants. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, woke after a night spent on a packed train stranded at a...more

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, woke after a night spent on a packed train stranded at a railway station west of Budapest, refusing to go to a nearby camp to process asylum seekers. The train had left Budapest on Thursday morning after a two-day standoff at the city's main railway station as police barred entry to some 2,000 migrants. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
1 / 24
A young refugee child sleeps a seat in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan

A young refugee child sleeps a seat in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A young refugee child sleeps a seat in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan
Close
2 / 24
Migrants protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
3 / 24
Refugees rest in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan

Refugees rest in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Refugees rest in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan
Close
4 / 24
A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
5 / 24
Migrants walk escorted by police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants walk escorted by police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants walk escorted by police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
6 / 24
A migrant flashes a victory sign from inside a bus at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant flashes a victory sign from inside a bus at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A migrant flashes a victory sign from inside a bus at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 24
Migrants walk through a line of police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants walk through a line of police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants walk through a line of police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
8 / 24
Police walk along tracks next to a passenger train being occupied by migrants at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Police walk along tracks next to a passenger train being occupied by migrants at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Police walk along tracks next to a passenger train being occupied by migrants at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
9 / 24
Migrants protest at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. The refugees want to travel on to Germany. Hungary, a frontier nation of the European Union on the Balkans migration route, has been at the forefront of the EU's struggle to handle an unprecedented influx of refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants protest at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. The refugees want to travel on to Germany. Hungary, a frontier nation of the European Union on the Balkans migration route, has been at the forefront of the...more

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants protest at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. The refugees want to travel on to Germany. Hungary, a frontier nation of the European Union on the Balkans migration route, has been at the forefront of the EU's struggle to handle an unprecedented influx of refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
10 / 24
Hungarian police officers hand out cuddly toys to migrant children alongside a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Hungarian police officers hand out cuddly toys to migrant children alongside a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Hungarian police officers hand out cuddly toys to migrant children alongside a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
11 / 24
Migrants look out through the window of a train at the railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants look out through the window of a train at the railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants look out through the window of a train at the railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
12 / 24
Police guard a train full of refugees in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Police guard a train full of refugees in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Police guard a train full of refugees in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
13 / 24
Hungarian police officers pass migrants outside the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Hungarian police officers pass migrants outside the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Hungarian police officers pass migrants outside the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 24
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
15 / 24
Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
16 / 24
Migrants stand around a man feeling unwell at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants stand around a man feeling unwell at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants stand around a man feeling unwell at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
17 / 24
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
18 / 24
Hungarian police officers stand next to migrants at the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Hungarian police officers stand next to migrants at the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Hungarian police officers stand next to migrants at the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
19 / 24
A medic speaks to a migrant holding his daughter at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A medic speaks to a migrant holding his daughter at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A medic speaks to a migrant holding his daughter at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
20 / 24
Hungarian policemen detain migrants on the tracks as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen detain migrants on the tracks as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain migrants on the tracks as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
21 / 24
Migrants protest from inside a train at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants protest from inside a train at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants protest from inside a train at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 24
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
23 / 24
Police guard a train full of refugees stuck in a stalemate in Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Police guard a train full of refugees stuck in a stalemate in Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Police guard a train full of refugees stuck in a stalemate in Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
The long march to Austria

The long march to Austria

Next Slideshows

The long march to Austria

The long march to Austria

Hundreds of migrants set off on foot from Budapest for Austria.

Sep 04 2015
Landed on Lesbos

Landed on Lesbos

Hundreds of migrants arrive daily, crowding the Greek island's shores as the main town's mayor begs for aid.

Sep 04 2015
Fan frenzy for Star Wars toys

Fan frenzy for Star Wars toys

Fans feel the Force as new toys from the upcoming "The Force Awakens" film go on sale worldwide at midnight.

Sep 04 2015
Babe in arms

Babe in arms

The children of migrants make the treacherous journey in the arms of their family.

Sep 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast