Migrant train standoff in Hungary
A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, woke after a night spent on a packed train stranded at a...more
A young refugee child sleeps a seat in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan
Migrants protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Refugees rest in the carriage of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Shanan
A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk escorted by police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant flashes a victory sign from inside a bus at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk through a line of police after they left a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Police walk along tracks next to a passenger train being occupied by migrants at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants protest at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. The refugees want to travel on to Germany. Hungary, a frontier nation of the European Union on the Balkans migration route, has been at the forefront of the...more
Hungarian police officers hand out cuddly toys to migrant children alongside a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants look out through the window of a train at the railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Police guard a train full of refugees in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian police officers pass migrants outside the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants stand around a man feeling unwell at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian police officers stand next to migrants at the Bicske railway station in Bicske, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A medic speaks to a migrant holding his daughter at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian policemen detain migrants on the tracks as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants protest from inside a train at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants gather at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Police guard a train full of refugees stuck in a stalemate in Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
