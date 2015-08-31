Migrant train through Austria
Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A boy looks at Hungarian police officers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. Austrian authorities toughened controls along the country's eastern borders stopping hundreds of refugees and arresting five...more
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Hungary at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Hungarian police officers walk along a train heading for Austria with migrants on board and stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian police speak to people waiting to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Travelers sit on a platform as they wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Travelers board a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A boy sleeps in a train to Austria at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Travelers sit in a train with migrants on board, en route from Budapest to Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Children sleep on the floor as their families wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Next Slideshows
Pumping iron with Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev flex their muscles during a morning workout in Sochi.
Palmyra in ruins
The hardline Islamic State group has destroyed part of an ancient temple in Syria's Palmyra city, a group monitoring the conflict said.
Clashes outside Ukraine parliament
Demonstrators and police clash over a constitutional amendment aimed at ending the separatist rebellion in the east.
Remembering Katrina
Brass bands and presidential visits mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.