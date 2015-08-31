Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 31, 2015 | 6:55pm EDT

Migrant train through Austria

Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
1 / 20
A boy looks at Hungarian police officers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A boy looks at Hungarian police officers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A boy looks at Hungarian police officers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
2 / 20
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. Austrian authorities toughened controls along the country's eastern borders stopping hundreds of refugees and arresting five traffickers in a clampdown that followed last week's gruesome discovery of 71 dead migrants in a truck. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. Austrian authorities toughened controls along the country's eastern borders stopping hundreds of refugees and arresting five...more

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. Austrian authorities toughened controls along the country's eastern borders stopping hundreds of refugees and arresting five traffickers in a clampdown that followed last week's gruesome discovery of 71 dead migrants in a truck. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
3 / 20
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
4 / 20
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Hungary at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Hungary at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Hungary at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
5 / 20
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 20
Hungarian police officers walk along a train heading for Austria with migrants on board and stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Hungarian police officers walk along a train heading for Austria with migrants on board and stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Hungarian police officers walk along a train heading for Austria with migrants on board and stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
7 / 20
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 20
Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
9 / 20
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
10 / 20
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 20
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
12 / 20
Hungarian police speak to people waiting to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian police speak to people waiting to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Hungarian police speak to people waiting to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
13 / 20
Travelers sit on a platform as they wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Travelers sit on a platform as they wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Travelers sit on a platform as they wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
14 / 20
A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
15 / 20
Travelers board a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Travelers board a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Travelers board a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
16 / 20
A boy sleeps in a train to Austria at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A boy sleeps in a train to Austria at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A boy sleeps in a train to Austria at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
17 / 20
A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
18 / 20
Travelers sit in a train with migrants on board, en route from Budapest to Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Travelers sit in a train with migrants on board, en route from Budapest to Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Travelers sit in a train with migrants on board, en route from Budapest to Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
19 / 20
Children sleep on the floor as their families wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Children sleep on the floor as their families wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Children sleep on the floor as their families wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pumping iron with Putin

Pumping iron with Putin

Next Slideshows

Pumping iron with Putin

Pumping iron with Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev flex their muscles during a morning workout in Sochi.

Aug 31 2015
Palmyra in ruins

Palmyra in ruins

The hardline Islamic State group has destroyed part of an ancient temple in Syria's Palmyra city, a group monitoring the conflict said.

Aug 31 2015
Clashes outside Ukraine parliament

Clashes outside Ukraine parliament

Demonstrators and police clash over a constitutional amendment aimed at ending the separatist rebellion in the east.

Aug 31 2015
Remembering Katrina

Remembering Katrina

Brass bands and presidential visits mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Aug 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast