Migrant winter

A man is lifted over a fence by Slovenian policemen as migrants attempt to cross the border near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans struggled with a growing backlog of migrants on Monday after Hungary sealed its southern border and Slovenia tried to impose a limit, leaving thousands stranded on cold, wet borders where tempers frayed. More than 10,000 were stranded in Serbia, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said, with more on the way but nowhere to go. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

