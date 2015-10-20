Migrant winter
A man is lifted over a fence by Slovenian policemen as migrants attempt to cross the border near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans struggled with a growing backlog of migrants on Monday after Hungary sealed its southern border and...more
A migrant carrying a child waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they walk to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant uses a cardboard box as he protects himself from the rain at the border crossing with Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants warm themselves next to a fire as they wait to cross the border with Slovenia near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants burn shoes in a bonfire to warm themselves up as they wait at the border with Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants are reflected in a puddle as they walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman carrying a child sits in front of portable toilets at a migrant camp in Opatovac, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant holds a child in the no man's land as they wait to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A child sleeps as migrants wait at the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child looks on as migrants walk to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant on a wheelchair protects himself from the rain near the border crossing with Croatia, near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants rest as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant waits in no man's land to cross the border to Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Next Slideshows
Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier
A Palestinian stabs an Israeli soldier in the West Bank city of Hebron.
Japan's naval power
An armada of carriers, cruiser, destroyers and submarines gathered off Japan's coast in a display of naval power that showcased Tokyo's latest warships and...
Kim Jong-Un, ladies man
A look at the North Korean leader's female entourage.
Israeli-Palestinian violence surges
Tensions heighten after more than two weeks of violence.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.