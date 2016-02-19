Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 19, 2016 | 9:45am EST

Migrants behind the fence

A migrant plays with his baby as they wait to enter Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

A migrant plays with his baby as they wait to enter Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A migrant plays with his baby as they wait to enter Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Close
1 / 20
A migrant presents his ticket to board a train at a transit camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

A migrant presents his ticket to board a train at a transit camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A migrant presents his ticket to board a train at a transit camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Close
2 / 20
Migrants wait to enter in Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Migrants wait to enter in Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Migrants wait to enter in Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Close
3 / 20
Migrants, who were stranded between Greece and Macedonia, line up for a food distribution, outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro, in Athens, Greece, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants, who were stranded between Greece and Macedonia, line up for a food distribution, outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro, in Athens, Greece, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Migrants, who were stranded between Greece and Macedonia, line up for a food distribution, outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro, in Athens, Greece, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 20
A stranded Bangladeshi migrant looks through a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Bangladeshi migrant looks through a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A stranded Bangladeshi migrant looks through a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 20
A Syrian boy looks through a gate as others wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Syrian boy looks through a gate as others wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A Syrian boy looks through a gate as others wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 20
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
7 / 20
A migrant holds a barbed wire fence at the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant holds a barbed wire fence at the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
A migrant holds a barbed wire fence at the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
8 / 20
A young migrant girl holds up a drawing in a makeshift camp on the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A young migrant girl holds up a drawing in a makeshift camp on the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A young migrant girl holds up a drawing in a makeshift camp on the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
9 / 20
Migrants wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Migrants wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
10 / 20
A teddy bear left by refugees is seen on barbed wire in front of a newly erected fence guarder by Macedonian army at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A teddy bear left by refugees is seen on barbed wire in front of a newly erected fence guarder by Macedonian army at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A teddy bear left by refugees is seen on barbed wire in front of a newly erected fence guarder by Macedonian army at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
11 / 20
Migrants' children wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants' children wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Migrants' children wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
12 / 20
Children climb on a fence as migrants queue to cross the border into Spielfeld in Austria from the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Children climb on a fence as migrants queue to cross the border into Spielfeld in Austria from the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Children climb on a fence as migrants queue to cross the border into Spielfeld in Austria from the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
13 / 20
Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 20
A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
15 / 20
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
16 / 20
Syrian Kurdish migrants pass a boy over a fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Syrian Kurdish migrants pass a boy over a fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Syrian Kurdish migrants pass a boy over a fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
17 / 20
Refugees and migrants wait to be registered at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants wait to be registered at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Refugees and migrants wait to be registered at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 20
Migrants jump over a road protection fence as they leave a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants jump over a road protection fence as they leave a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Migrants jump over a road protection fence as they leave a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 20
Austrian police guard migrants as they wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Austrian police guard migrants as they wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Austrian police guard migrants as they wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Zika: Mother and child

Zika: Mother and child

Next Slideshows

Zika: Mother and child

Zika: Mother and child

Portraits of Brazilian mothers and their children, born with microcephaly.

Feb 18 2016
Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Feb 18 2016
Behind Mexico's prison walls

Behind Mexico's prison walls

Inside the Topo Chico prison in Mexico after a riot between the feared Zetas drug cartel and rivals left 49 people dead.

Feb 18 2016
The voters of Niger

The voters of Niger

Portraits of voters ahead of elections in the landlocked, impoverished country and former French colony.

Feb 18 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast