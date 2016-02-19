Migrants behind the fence
A migrant plays with his baby as they wait to enter Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
A migrant presents his ticket to board a train at a transit camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Migrants wait to enter in Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Migrants, who were stranded between Greece and Macedonia, line up for a food distribution, outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro, in Athens, Greece, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A stranded Bangladeshi migrant looks through a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian boy looks through a gate as others wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant holds a barbed wire fence at the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A young migrant girl holds up a drawing in a makeshift camp on the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A teddy bear left by refugees is seen on barbed wire in front of a newly erected fence guarder by Macedonian army at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants' children wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Children climb on a fence as migrants queue to cross the border into Spielfeld in Austria from the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrian Kurdish migrants pass a boy over a fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Refugees and migrants wait to be registered at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants jump over a road protection fence as they leave a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Austrian police guard migrants as they wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
