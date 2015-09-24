Migrants celebrate Eid

Finishing touches are made to Syrian dinners before being handed out, as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants have made their way from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and further afield in recent weeks, travelling up through the Balkan states and into Austria. Most want to go to Germany or Sweden as fast as possible. Others have decided they want to stay in Austria for good, and some of them are in Bruckneudorf. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

