Migrants celebrate Eid
A young boy plays outside as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. An ancient castle in an Austrian village somewhere between...more
Finishing touches are made to Syrian dinners before being handed out, as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. Tens of...more
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. "The Austrians are the kindest people," says Abir, a drawing teacher from the central...more
A young boy plays with a new toy as refugees celebrates Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. Their sumptuous Syrian dinner was prepared Abu...more
Young girls play outside as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. Dinner is being served in the hall of a castle that once...more
A young refugee plays with a new toy as he celebrates Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. Having fled death and destruction at home, the men,...more
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. From Traiskirchen, they were bussed to Bruckneudorf. Castle owner Sabine...more
Syrian dinners are handed out as refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. The authorities initially turned her down. The castle...more
A young refugee plays with a new toy as he celebrates Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. With the help of volunteers, Schoeller-Lamberty...more
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. On Thursday, children run across the court yard with the new toys they were given for...more
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villagers in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Refugees celebrate Eid al-Adha with Austrian villager Sabine Schoeller-Lamberty (C) in the hall of Schloss Koenigshof, an ancient Habsburg castle in Bruckneudorf, Austria, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Next Slideshows
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
Day of Atonement
Yom Kippur is the holiest of Jewish holidays.
The jungle of Calais
Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, France.
Xi Jinping in the U.S.
Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a week-long visit to America.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.