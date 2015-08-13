Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 13, 2015 | 12:26pm EDT

Migrants check into deserted hotel

A migrant from Pakistan (C) sits in his tent as others make their way in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from Pakistan (C) sits in his tent as others make their way in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Pakistan (C) sits in his tent as others make their way in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 15
A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 15
A migrant from Pakistan hangs his washed clothes to dry in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from Pakistan hangs his washed clothes to dry in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Pakistan hangs his washed clothes to dry in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 15
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen from the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants from Afghanistan are seen from the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen from the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 15
A migrant from Pakistan (R) has a shower as others wash their clothes at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from Pakistan (R) has a shower as others wash their clothes at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Pakistan (R) has a shower as others wash their clothes at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 15
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 15
A migrant shaves inside his tent set-up in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant shaves inside his tent set-up in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant shaves inside his tent set-up in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 15
Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 15
A migrant boy from Afghanistan sits at the staircases of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant boy from Afghanistan sits at the staircases of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant boy from Afghanistan sits at the staircases of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 15
A migrant from Afghanistan sits at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from Afghanistan sits at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Afghanistan sits at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 15
A migrant woman from Afghanistan (L) protects her sleeping baby from flies at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant woman from Afghanistan (L) protects her sleeping baby from flies at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant woman from Afghanistan (L) protects her sleeping baby from flies at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 15
A sleeping migrant is reflected in a mirror where a poster of the Hellenic Red Cross is seen stuck at a deserted hotel where migrants found shelter at the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A sleeping migrant is reflected in a mirror where a poster of the Hellenic Red Cross is seen stuck at a deserted hotel where migrants found shelter at the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A sleeping migrant is reflected in a mirror where a poster of the Hellenic Red Cross is seen stuck at a deserted hotel where migrants found shelter at the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 15
A migrant from Afghanistan sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from Afghanistan sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Afghanistan sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 15
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 15
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

Next Slideshows

Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

Aug 13 2015
Migrant

Migrant "chaos" in Greece

The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed.

Aug 12 2015
Challenging Trump

Challenging Trump

Protesters voice their displeasure with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Aug 11 2015
Seeking asylum in Germany

Seeking asylum in Germany

Germany struggles, along with the rest of the EU, to cope with the growing numbers of refugees fleeing war and violence in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Aug 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast