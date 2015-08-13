Migrants check into deserted hotel
A migrant from Pakistan (C) sits in his tent as others make their way in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on...more
A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Pakistan hangs his washed clothes to dry in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen from the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Pakistan (R) has a shower as others wash their clothes at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant shaves inside his tent set-up in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant boy from Afghanistan sits at the staircases of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Afghanistan sits at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman from Afghanistan (L) protects her sleeping baby from flies at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A sleeping migrant is reflected in a mirror where a poster of the Hellenic Red Cross is seen stuck at a deserted hotel where migrants found shelter at the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Afghanistan sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
