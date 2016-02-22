Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 22, 2016 | 10:20am EST

Migrants contained

Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 14
Migrants play amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The containers, designed to accommodate up to 1,500 people, are equipped with bunk beds, heaters and windows but lack toilets and showers. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants play amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The containers, designed to accommodate up to 1,500 people, are equipped with bunk beds, heaters and windows but...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Migrants play amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The containers, designed to accommodate up to 1,500 people, are equipped with bunk beds, heaters and windows but lack toilets and showers. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
2 / 14
Migrants are pictured in a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants are pictured in a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Migrants are pictured in a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 14
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 14
Terer, a migrant from Syria, shows a Union Jack sleeping bag used as a door to his shelter in a camp for migrants called the "jungle", near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Terer, a migrant from Syria, shows a Union Jack sleeping bag used as a door to his shelter in a camp for migrants called the "jungle", near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Terer, a migrant from Syria, shows a Union Jack sleeping bag used as a door to his shelter in a camp for migrants called the "jungle", near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 14
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 14
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home behind a French riot police officer at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The shelter is meant to be a replacement for a camp for migrants called the "jungle" near Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home behind a French riot police officer at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The shelter is meant to be a replacement for a camp for migrants...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home behind a French riot police officer at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The shelter is meant to be a replacement for a camp for migrants called the "jungle" near Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 14
Migrants stand amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants stand amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Migrants stand amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 14
Migrants play soccer amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants play soccer amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Migrants play soccer amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 14
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
10 / 14
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 14
Newly-arrived migrants carrying blankets walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Newly-arrived migrants carrying blankets walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Newly-arrived migrants carrying blankets walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 14
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 14
A migrant stands close to his tent outside a state-run shelter consisting of shipping containers converted into homes, near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant stands close to his tent outside a state-run shelter consisting of shipping containers converted into homes, near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A migrant stands close to his tent outside a state-run shelter consisting of shipping containers converted into homes, near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Wounded Damascus

Wounded Damascus

Next Slideshows

Wounded Damascus

Wounded Damascus

Inside the Syrian capital's hospitals as the war's injured receive medical treatment.

Feb 22 2016
Bush bows out

Bush bows out

Jeb Bush suspends his presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary.

Feb 21 2016
GOP battle in South Carolina

GOP battle in South Carolina

Donald Trump rolls to victory in South Carolina to solidify his status as the Republican front-runner.

Feb 20 2016
Democrats decide in Nevada

Democrats decide in Nevada

Hillary Clinton vanquishes Bernie Sanders in the Nevada primary.

Feb 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast