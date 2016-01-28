Migrant's Greek winter
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern...more
Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Next Slideshows
El Nino claims California apartment
An apartment perched on the Pacific is deemed in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion.
Battle for Iowa
Scenes from the countdown to the Iowa caucuses.
Sports diplomacy in North Korea
Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.
Assad forces on the offensive
Syrian pro-government forces recapture the rebel-held town of Rabiya, building on battlefield advances in the area ahead of planned peace talks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.