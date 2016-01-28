Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 28, 2016 | 12:30pm EST

Migrant's Greek winter

Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
1 / 12
Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
2 / 12
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
3 / 12
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
4 / 12
Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
5 / 12
A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
6 / 12
Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 12
Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
8 / 12
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
9 / 12
A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
10 / 12
Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern Greece, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern Greece, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
11 / 12
Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
El Nino claims California apartment

El Nino claims California apartment

Next Slideshows

El Nino claims California apartment

El Nino claims California apartment

An apartment perched on the Pacific is deemed in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion.

Jan 27 2016
Battle for Iowa

Battle for Iowa

Scenes from the countdown to the Iowa caucuses.

Jan 27 2016
Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.

Jan 27 2016
Assad forces on the offensive

Assad forces on the offensive

Syrian pro-government forces recapture the rebel-held town of Rabiya, building on battlefield advances in the area ahead of planned peace talks.

Jan 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast