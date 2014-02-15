Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 14, 2014 | 7:35pm EST

Migrants in Israeli detention

<p>An African migrant sits inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves en route to Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, February 9, 2014. Israel opened Holot, calling it an "open" detention center because inmates may leave the premises for hours at a time, as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An African migrant sits inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves en route to Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, February 9, 2014. Israel opened Holot, calling it an "open" detention center because inmates may leave the premises for...more

Friday, February 14, 2014

An African migrant sits inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves en route to Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, February 9, 2014. Israel opened Holot, calling it an "open" detention center because inmates may leave the premises for hours at a time, as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
1 / 12
<p>African migrants lie on benches in a bus stop outside Holot, January 30, 2014. The detainees are allowed to leave the "open" detention center for a few hours each day, but given its remote location near the Egyptian frontier, travel is impractical. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

African migrants lie on benches in a bus stop outside Holot, January 30, 2014. The detainees are allowed to leave the "open" detention center for a few hours each day, but given its remote location near the Egyptian frontier, travel is impractical....more

Friday, February 14, 2014

African migrants lie on benches in a bus stop outside Holot, January 30, 2014. The detainees are allowed to leave the "open" detention center for a few hours each day, but given its remote location near the Egyptian frontier, travel is impractical. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 12
<p>African migrants board a bus in Tel Aviv bound for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

African migrants board a bus in Tel Aviv bound for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, February 14, 2014

African migrants board a bus in Tel Aviv bound for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 12
<p>Activists gesture towards a bus carrying African migrants in Tel Aviv as it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Activists gesture towards a bus carrying African migrants in Tel Aviv as it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, February 14, 2014

Activists gesture towards a bus carrying African migrants in Tel Aviv as it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 12
<p>African migrants sit inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

African migrants sit inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, February 14, 2014

African migrants sit inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 12
<p>A general view shows Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A general view shows Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, February 14, 2014

A general view shows Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
6 / 12
<p>An African migrant leaves Holot, January 30, 2014. Many detainees said they do not take the opportunity to leave the facility each day. The closest town, Beersheba, is about an hour's drive away, and detainees are required to check in every few hours. Failure to do so could mean transfer to a conventional prison. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An African migrant leaves Holot, January 30, 2014. Many detainees said they do not take the opportunity to leave the facility each day. The closest town, Beersheba, is about an hour's drive away, and detainees are required to check in every few...more

Friday, February 14, 2014

An African migrant leaves Holot, January 30, 2014. Many detainees said they do not take the opportunity to leave the facility each day. The closest town, Beersheba, is about an hour's drive away, and detainees are required to check in every few hours. Failure to do so could mean transfer to a conventional prison. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
7 / 12
<p>African migrants walk on a road near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

African migrants walk on a road near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, February 14, 2014

African migrants walk on a road near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 12
<p>African migrants gesture behind a fence inside Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

African migrants gesture behind a fence inside Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, February 14, 2014

African migrants gesture behind a fence inside Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
9 / 12
<p>African migrants gesture as they walk near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

African migrants gesture as they walk near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, February 14, 2014

African migrants gesture as they walk near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
10 / 12
<p>Israeli prison guards stand at the gate as an African migrant enters Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli prison guards stand at the gate as an African migrant enters Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, February 14, 2014

Israeli prison guards stand at the gate as an African migrant enters Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
11 / 12
<p>An African migrant speaks on his phone near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An African migrant speaks on his phone near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, February 14, 2014

An African migrant speaks on his phone near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Best of Sochi - Day 7

Best of Sochi - Day 7

Next Slideshows

Best of Sochi - Day 7

Best of Sochi - Day 7

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 14 2014
Massive pileup outside Philly

Massive pileup outside Philly

Up to 100 vehicles in multiple accidents injure at least 30 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Feb 14 2014
NY Fashion Week

NY Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Feb 14 2014
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage scenes at New York Fashion Week.

Feb 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast