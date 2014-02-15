Migrants in Israeli detention
An African migrant sits inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves en route to Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, February 9, 2014. Israel opened Holot, calling it an "open" detention center because inmates may leave the premises for hours at a time, as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants lie on benches in a bus stop outside Holot, January 30, 2014. The detainees are allowed to leave the "open" detention center for a few hours each day, but given its remote location near the Egyptian frontier, travel is impractical. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants board a bus in Tel Aviv bound for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Activists gesture towards a bus carrying African migrants in Tel Aviv as it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants sit inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A general view shows Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An African migrant leaves Holot, January 30, 2014. Many detainees said they do not take the opportunity to leave the facility each day. The closest town, Beersheba, is about an hour's drive away, and detainees are required to check in every few hours. Failure to do so could mean transfer to a conventional prison. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants walk on a road near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants gesture behind a fence inside Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants gesture as they walk near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli prison guards stand at the gate as an African migrant enters Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An African migrant speaks on his phone near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
