Migrants in the fog
An Afghan migrant walks through rain and fog on his way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is...more
A migrant carries a child as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Somali migrant covered with a space blanket walks through rain and fog on his way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants walk along a road to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants keep themselves warm around a fire as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrant children walk as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Afghan migrants walks through rain and fog on their way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants sleep on the ground as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man smashes a wooden pallet to build a bonfire as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
