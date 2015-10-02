Migrants on the move
Migrants pass by a field as they walk to cross the border into Croatia near Sid, Serbia, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Syrian refugee collapses following his arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing in rough seas from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Afghan refugees are wrapped with thermal blankets following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing in rough seas from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
An Afghan refugee family embraces after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants leave a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants walk to board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Greek police officer (C) takes care of Afghan refugees wrapped with thermal blankets following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing in rough seas from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015....more
A man carries a child as migrants walk to cross the border into Croatia, near Sid, Serbia, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant girl struggles to get out of the water as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris...more
Refugees and migrants disembark from the Blue Star Patmos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant holds a baby as he waits to board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants walk to cross the border with Austria in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk to board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant boy boards a bus after arriving by the Blue Star Patmos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An overcrowded dinghy carrying refugees and migrants approaches the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee father helps his son walk to shore after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015....more
Migrants sit inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant (R) swims next to an overcrowded dinghy packed with refugees and migrants near the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants look through a window as they stand inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Syrian refugees arrive on a small vessel on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant feeds a child before they board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Syrian refugee collapses after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy under heavy rainfall on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter as a Frontex helicopter flies over on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee dives off an overcrowded dinghy whille approaching a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
