Pictures | Wed Jan 11, 2017 | 6:50am EST

Migrants out in the cold

Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
1 / 15
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
2 / 15
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
3 / 15
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
4 / 15
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
5 / 15
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6 / 15
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
7 / 15
Migrants warm themselves by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants warm themselves by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants warm themselves by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
8 / 15
A migrant walks during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant walks during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A migrant walks during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
9 / 15
Migrants take away a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants take away a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants take away a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
10 / 15
A migrant woman warms herself by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A migrant woman warms herself by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A migrant woman warms herself by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
11 / 15
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
12 / 15
A migrant carries a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carries a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A migrant carries a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
13 / 15
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
14 / 15
Migrants warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp in the transit zone on Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp in the transit zone on Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Migrants warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp in the transit zone on Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
15 / 15
Obama's farewell address

Obama's farewell address

Obama's farewell address

Obama's farewell address

President Obama delivers a farewell address reflecting on his time in office and thanking his supporters in his hometown of Chicago.

Jan 10 2017
First family

First family

A private look at the Obama family as their time in the White House comes to a close.

Jan 10 2017
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.

Jan 10 2017
Remembering the Charleston church shooting

Remembering the Charleston church shooting

A jury condemned white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for the hate-fueled killings of nine black parishioners at a Bible study meeting in a church in...

Jan 10 2017

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

