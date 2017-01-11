Migrants out in the cold
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sit around the fire during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant walks during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants take away a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant woman warms herself by the fire at a makeshift camp in the transit zone on the Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carries a railway sleeper during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp in the transit zone on Serbian-Hungarian border near Horgos, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
